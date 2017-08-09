StyleCaster
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won't Leave Your Face Extra Oily

7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face Extra Oily

7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face Extra Oily
Photo: ImaxTree

All right, I can’t be the only one who drained their bank account on cream and gel-based makeup primers that promise to smooth and perfect, but actually just leave a shiny, greasy mess. In fact, my traumatic experiences with the treachery that is creamy, gooey primer has led me to swear off the stuff for good. But, after the little beauty guru with angel wings on my shoulder begged me to try something else (summer heat hasn’t exactly left my makeup intact), I combed through the massive selection of priming sprays to give it once last chance. And, let me tell you: I regret nothing.

I know that most makeup-obsessives have a tried-and-true primer they use every day, but I sampled seven spray-on primers that were so lightweight and effective, I’m convinced you’ll ditch your creams for good. Seriously, these bad boys immediately melt into your skin—just a few spritzes and you’re ready for foundation. Best of all, the oil control is so incredible, I haven’t carried setting powder in my purse for touch-ups all summer (read: gross, sticky humidity, and sweltering heat). Click through to shop the seven best priming sprays, and get ready to thank the heavens for a seriously grease-free face.

7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray
Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray

Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray, $7.99; at Ulta

Photo: Catrice
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Etude House Face Conditioning Fixer
Etude House Face Conditioning Fixer

Etude House Face Conditioning Fixer, $12; at Etude House

Photo: Etude House
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set, $10; at Milani

Photo: Milani
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Milk Blur Spray
Milk Blur Spray

Milk Blur Spray, $38; at Milk

Photo: Milk
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—MYX First Base Primer Spray
NYX First Base Primer Spray

NYX First Base Primer Spray, $8; at NYX

Photo: NYX
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer Setting Spray
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray, $32; at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays—Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray
Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray, $32; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays
Photo: ImaxTree

