7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face Extra Oily

All right, I can’t be the only one who drained their bank account on cream and gel-based makeup primers that promise to smooth and perfect, but actually just leave a shiny, greasy mess. In fact, my traumatic experiences with the treachery that is creamy, gooey primer has led me to swear off the stuff for good. But, after the little beauty guru with angel wings on my shoulder begged me to try something else (summer heat hasn’t exactly left my makeup intact), I combed through the massive selection of priming sprays to give it once last chance. And, let me tell you: I regret nothing.

I know that most makeup-obsessives have a tried-and-true primer they use every day, but I sampled seven spray-on primers that were so lightweight and effective, I’m convinced you’ll ditch your creams for good. Seriously, these bad boys immediately melt into your skin—just a few spritzes and you’re ready for foundation. Best of all, the oil control is so incredible, I haven’t carried setting powder in my purse for touch-ups all summer (read: gross, sticky humidity, and sweltering heat). Click through to shop the seven best priming sprays, and get ready to thank the heavens for a seriously grease-free face.