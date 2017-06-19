The 10 Best Photo Editing Apps to Look Better in Every Selfie

Scroll To See More Images

Selfies are here to stay—so why hasn’t anyone come up with a smartphone camera that delivers a perfect looking picture every time? I mean, we live in a world where our phones can instantly download music, track how many steps we take every day and pretty much give us any nugget of information we could ever ask for—yet our devices still deliver sub-par pics. Luckily, technology has given us some selfie editors and skinny apps.

The best selfie apps help us look like we’ve photographed ourselves in the best lighting every time, blurs our imperfections and can even slim our face the morning after a late night of partying.

If you’re on the hunt for a great selfie editor app, you’re not alone—a survey of social media using adults found that 50 percent of people who post selfies edit them first. Apparently 46 percent of us are removing blemishes, 15 percent editing paleness, 6 percent are making themselves appear thinner, and 12 percent are retouching photos because they just don’t like how they look in general.

Here’s a complete guide to best photo editing apps that’ll help you look better in every selfie

This slick free app— which currently has over 100 million users in 218 counties—pretty much does it all. The range of tools are plentiful, and includes “slimify,” “blemish fix” and “make-up.” Plus, there’s a cool collage function, and you can select various backgrounds and frames. It’s also worth noting that it gets excellent reviews on iTunes.

This app helps you fake perfect skin: Smooth creases and wrinkles, even out skin tone, erase zits, create an overall more flattering visage with a few simple swipes. It also offers a reshape feature that allows you to make yourself look taller and thinner, if you’re into that sort of thing. Like most good things, perfection comes at a cost—this app clocks in at $3.99.

After uploading your selfie, this free app will instantly apply skin makeup, eye makeup, teeth whitening, shine removal, and smooth out your wrinkles–all in about 10 seconds. The final result might appear a bit too airbrushed and doll-like for some, but your skin will never look smoother.

Another skin-perfecting app, CreamCam—which is free—uses swipe functions to tweak imperfections like pimples, shine, flyaway hairs, uneven skin tone and shine. The app has two editing features: brightness and blur, both of which can be customized on a sliding scale of zero to 100 percent.

This $.99 app promises to whittle your waist and make you look 10 to 20 pounds slimmer, though the reviews are mixed. The app comes with a 10 second timer so you can take self-portraits or group photos in landscape mode.

This desktop application allows you to do basic photo editing for free, but in order to get access to the plethora of retouching tools (like spray tan, wrinkle remover, blemish fix and eye brighten, you have to upgrade to one of two “royale” plans for $4.99 a month or $33 a year.

A free app that allows you to apply makeup, enhance your skin and eyebrow color, and whiten your teeth with separate tools. Naturally, after gussying up your selfies, the app lets you post the results to your social channels.

This app is more about adding fun text and effects to your photos—note the blogger-beloved latte below—but it also features ways to improve the actual photo, as well. If you upgrade to PicLab HD, you’ll have access to icLab HD features full layer-based editing and also packs plenty of tools for making your original photo look its best, with loads of lighting and film effects to choose from as well as preset photo filters and adjustment tools for fine tuning the brightness, contrast, exposure, saturation, and the blur level of your photos.

Literally remove unwanted elements of any photo with this game-changing app that costs $1.99.

Originally published December 2016. Updated June 2017.