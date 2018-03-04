StyleCaster
Stunning Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Oscars

Stunning Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Oscars

Stunning Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Oscars
Photo: Getty Images

The grand finale of awards season has arrived and per usual, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what really matters: the red carpet fashion and beauty. While the actual event is hit-or-miss in terms of enjoyability, we’re always eager to see what the Hollywood elite will wear.

Honestly, what’s more fun than sitting at home and pretending as if we’re hosting an episode of “Fashion Police?”

Tonight, beauties like Allison Williams and Kelly Marie Tran are definitely bringing their A-game. See these two and more in our roundup of the standout beauty looks from this year’s Academy Awards.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Abbie Cornish
Abbie Cornish
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Betty Gabriel
Betty Gabriel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Eiza González
Eiza González
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Janet Mock
Janet Mock
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Andra Day
Andra Day
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Camila Alves
Camila Alves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | St. Vincent
St. Vincent
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Oscars 2018 Beauty Looks | Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images

