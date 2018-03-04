Stunning Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Oscars

The grand finale of awards season has arrived and per usual, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what really matters: the red carpet fashion and beauty. While the actual event is hit-or-miss in terms of enjoyability, we’re always eager to see what the Hollywood elite will wear.
Honestly, what’s more fun than sitting at home and pretending as if we’re hosting an episode of “Fashion Police?”
Tonight, beauties like Allison Williams and Kelly Marie Tran are definitely bringing their A-game. See these two and more in our roundup of the standout beauty looks from this year’s Academy Awards.
Abbie Cornish
Allison Williams
Kelly Marie Tran
Sofia Carson
Zoey Deutch
Ashley Judd
Betty Gabriel
Eiza González
Janet Mock
Andra Day
Camila Alves
Greta Gerwig
Jennifer Garner
Margot Robbie
St. Vincent
Taraji P. Henson
Zendaya
Jennifer Lawrence
Emma Stone
Saoirse Ronan
Danai Gurira
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
