5 Online Beauty Services That’ll Make Your Wedding Day Easier

Technically any season can be wedding season, but we’d venture summer is the most sought-after time to tie the knot. And we get it; it’s warm, the sun stays out longer, people are generally in a better mood—all in all, a great time for nuptials.

That being said, planning those nuptials can be a smidge stressful—especially for the bride for some unknown patriarchal reason. But there’s one part that shouldn’t make you want to rip out your hair, and that’s getting your hair (and nails, makeup, and everything else self-care) done. We’ve rounded up five of the best bridal services and apps from on-demand at-home makeup professionals to on-demand skin-care experts that’ll make your beauty beat that much easier. Keep on scrolling for what’s going to be your saviors this wedding season.

Glamsquad

One of the premier on-demand services, Glamsquad, will send professionals right to your house to give you—and your wedding party—a full-on makeover. From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., any day of the week, you can call for their services if you’re stationed in New York City, Hoboken, Jersey City, Los Angeles, Orange County, South Florida, Washington DC metro, or Boston metro. The squad offers hair styling and makeup for the bride ($125 for 90 minutes each), hairstyling and makeup for the party ($100 for 60 minutes each), and pre-wedding hair and makeup trials ($125 for 90 minutes each). There’s also a customizable option for $100/hour where you can decide what you want done in that time frame; hair and nails, makeup and nails, and basically any other kind of combinations you can think of. Although it’s only available in major cities, the company is quick and affordable and always uses the best professional products.

Tressenoire

Don’t worry, textured-haired ladies, Tressenoire has you covered. This black-owned and -run company caters to women with kiny, coily, wavy, and more hair types in Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C, Los Angeles, and Dallas. When I say it offers a lot, I mean it: crochet set (install only starting at $150), cornrows/twists (no hair added starting at $100), locs (starting at $100), braids and twists with extensions (starting at $175), rod set/coils (starting at $100), cut only (starting at $50), children’s styles (starting at $65, cornrows/twists; hair added starting at $125), wash, blow-dry, and curl (natural/weave starting at $75), sew-in weave (hair not included starting at $200), big chop (cut and consultation starting at $100), curl consultation (starting at $75), makeup (starting at $100), blowout and makeup (starting at $150), and finally, quick weave (starting at $125). The company offers a curl consultation before every appointment so you know the person working with your hair can handle the type you have. A true blessing.

My Skin Authority App

Stress breaking out a few days before the big day? Call My Skin Authority. This free app links you with a “skin coach” to give you the best advice for facials, cleansers, treatments, and products. After you fill out a quick survey about your skin color, primary skin concern, other concerns, and how much effort you’re willing to put in, you can then choose to live-chat with, email, or call a skin coach. There are people manning the lines 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PDT), so even if it’s 40 minutes till you walk the aisle, there will be someone for you. It can be hard to know exactly how to treat your skin, and going to a spa or dermatologist (which is always most recommended) can be pricey, plus sometimes a long wait. With this app, you’ll be good to go in a matter of minutes. Available on iTunes and Google Play.

YouCam Makeup App

There have been apps before that claim to let you test out makeup looks, but this one actually works. If you want to see how you’d look with a smokey eye and red lip before you pay someone to test it out on you, this is the app for you. There are already-built-in looks from super subtle to full-out glam, and with one click, the makeup is applied to your face. As you move your head, the makeup follows so you can see what it would look like from all angles. If none of the presets are your style, you can also apply your own makeup from a myriad of choices. Besides coming in clutch for choosing your look for your big day, this app could come in handy for any other special occasions, or when you’re really bored. Plus, it’s completely free and found on iTunes and Google Play.

Priv

Before all the beauty, your skin might want a little prep. Priv, like Glamsquad and Tressenoire, is an on-demand anywhere-you-are service that not only offers hair, makeup, and nails, but massages, facials, and fitness packages, too. The massage and spa options include Swedish and deep tissue massages along with facials and glycolic peels ($45–$200), while fitness packages give you trainers skilled in kickboxing, yoga, Pilates, or anything else custom ($70–$80). If you’re worried about how certified the professionals are, don’t worry: There’s an entire screening and vetting process, and you even get to choose which professional you want after reading bios and reviews of each person. So, kick back and relax, this part of your wedding shouldn’t be stressful.