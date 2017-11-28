9 Ultra-Inspiring Fitness Influencers to Follow for All the Winter Fitspo You Need

As much as we love the season of holiday feasting and lounging on the couch with a great book, right about now is when it gets harder than ever to get your butt to the gym and move. Goosebump-inducing temperatures and 4PM sunsets don’t help anyone’s cause, and even the most committed yogi or spinner is liable to lapse and let lethargy get the best of her and miss a class—or five.
MORE: 5 Sneaky Things You Didn’t Realize Could Mess with Your Heart Health
But just because we’re vitamin D-deprived and craving carbs (thank our lagging evolutionary instincts for that) doesn’t mean that’s what our bodies need most right now. In fact, making time to be active is one of the best ways to keep your mood up during the dark days of winter. Burning off those cheesy mashed potatoes and red wine is just a bonus.
Now that we’ve convinced you that swearing off the gym until spring isn’t in your best interest, it’s simply a matter of motivation—which we totally understand can be in short order at this time of year. That’s where these mega-cool New York City-based fitness influencers come in. From Jules Hunt, who’s basically the yogi we all wish we could be, to fashionista-cum-fitness-blogger Christina Bibbo Herr, adding these workout queens to your Instagram feed will make you want to kick butt at your next class.
MORE: 6 Unconventional Fitness Tips We Learned from Kate Hudson
So, along with putting together a kickass playlist and investing in some new workout gear, make sure to check out these ladies whose workout tips, healthy recipes, inspiring quotes and more will ensure that you get the daily dose of gym motivation—and that’s something we can all use.
{CONFLICTS} We’ve all got ‘em. 9/10 conflicts probably boil down to miscommunication/misinterpretation. How one person can interpret something in a completely different way than you. How one person can experience the same conversation but have completely different takeaways. It’s just a part of being human, but sadly it can tear apart even the strongest relationships. 〰 I’ve experienced this firsthand about a year ago and have just come to accept the situation (although it saddens me). It’s not a good feeling to know your hands are tied in getting someone to see eye to eye. And that’s their right - to see it their way. However, if you do find yourself in this type of conflict, first stop to think whether this is really just a misinterpretation of the situation before reacting in any capacity and getting overly invested. Also, if you try to always look for the good in the company you keep and assume they have good intentions given your history, you might find there is no conflict after all. #currentthoughts
💥PELOTON 💥 Am I seeing YOU at the Tyson Store Appearance this weekend?!?? 🎉 LET'S PARTY🎉 I will be at Tysons Corner this Saturday to help celebrate our Peloton showroom relocation. Come hang out. We're going to have some fun! Can't wait to meet all of the local home riders. Comment below if you are stopping by 👇🏾 💥Saturday, November 18th💥 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET 1961 Chain Bridge Rd Tysons Corner, VA 22102 Located on level 2 at the top of the main escalator, near parking deck E #LoveSquad #RidePeloton #ConnectThruSweat
It’s the first day of my favorite month — the truest fall month 🍂 Who’s with me? - It’s about to be an exciting first week of October. I’m launching a new project with the @finishlinewomen x @adidaswomen team on Thursday to celebrate the newest Pure Boost X kicks. And on Saturday, I’m leaving for Mexico! Can’t wait to unplug and relax. - 📷 ad shot by @coastal_flicks #wearemore #heretocreate
#NEVERNOTWORKINGOUT This weeks classes are a lil diff due to the holidays & Turkey madness 🙈This week I officially kick off @hotelamericano fitness program so come join me WED 8:30am for a pre Thanksgiving Booty burn for only $20 🙌🏼 Hit the link in my bio to book your spot! You can also find me Tues 9am at @projectbyequinox 🍑🔥 #babesthatbooty #babesandbands #fitnessamericano
✨ What workouts have you been LOVING lately? ✨ I haven't been doing much HIIT or devoted cardio these days 🙅 it's just not what my body has been craving 👉🏻 Instead of been focusing on strength (have always LOVED the strength class at @upliftstudios and now the new LIFT class at @bodyspacenyc) 💪🏻 Besides strength classes I've been taking a lot of yoga sculpt + yoga classes at @corepoweryoga 💦 (duh I work there) and have been really into @barmethodnyc 👯 Maybe I'll "be in the mood" for ridiculous HIIT classes again soon, but for now this has been working for me and I honestly FEEL really good. And isn't that what matters? ➖ YOUR TURN: What workouts have you been LOVING lately?
🍁🍂Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🍂Today I’m grateful for everyone who stood by my side when my life was tough {NOPE, it’s not always as pretty and fancy as it looks on Social Media}, I‘m also thankful for a couple of new beginnings and the very few endings that have made everything better after all. 🙌🏽 What are you thankful for today? #happythanksgiving