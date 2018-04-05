7 New Skin-Care Tools Worth Paying Attention to This Year

Scroll To See More Images

Skin-care gadgets aren’t exactly a necessity, but they’re way more fun than using our hands. And when used correctly and consistently, they actually do a good job of helping us tackle all-too-common annoyances, like acne and peach fuzz whenever we want smoother layers.

At the same time, as our tolerance for popular but harmful ingredients dies down, our interest in technologically advanced inventions that combine convenience and health benefits also grows. What we’re really trying to say is that no matter what your skin-care goals are, there are a lot of options out there, even if you’re ballin’ on a budget like us. Ahead are seven truly useful and downright cool gadgets that we’d happily add into our rotation. Some are drugstore price; others … not so much.

Schick Intuition F.A.B. Razor, $7.99 at Target

Those who prefer shaving their legs know that the process can be annoyingly long as you glide a razor up your leg or under your arm in long strokes, hoping that it doesn’t cut you along the way. For as long as we can remember, the only time-saving solutions appeared to be waxing or permanent hair removal. That is until this upgraded version of the razor arrived earlier this year. It looks ordinary at first glance, but what makes it so game-changing is its ability to shave in both directions, cutting your removal time in half. Mind. Blown.

NuBODY Skin Toning Device, $399 at NuBODY

Although we fully embrace the natural progression of our bodies over time, we also see nothing wrong with using products that keep everything taut and smooth, if that’s your prerogative. This device is the first at-home microcurrent instrument that can firm and tone skin over a month when used consistently. It comes with a leave-on gel primer that absorbs into the skin to gradually diminish dimples and the appearance of cellulite on several body parts, including the thighs and stomach. However, keep in mind that this is not a weight-loss product. The reviews on the website will give you a better idea of what to expect.

Dermaflash 2.0, $189 at Sephora

This new and improved tool is an updated version of the original Dermaflash, which was created for and by women to provide gentle exfoliation, remove debris and eliminate peach fuzz from all over the face. Here’s how it works: You apply the PREFLASH cleanser to the face and press the device against your skin in soft, feathery strokes from ear to ear and forehead to chin. Afterward, you can apply the POSTFLASH moisturizer to soothe the skin post-use. There are also three levels of vibration, depending on how invigorating you want the exfoliation to be. Just be sure not to use on cuts or abrasions.

Dr. Pimple Popper Blackhead Tweezers, $25 at Dr. Pimple Popper

It’s hard to look away from Dr. Sandra Lee’s viral pimple-popping Instagram videos, but it’s even harder to not get excited about her latest innovation. Blackheads are notoriously difficult to remove without the help of a professional, but this extractor’s curved ends gently grip the blemish and lift it from the skin, without causing harm or permanent damage. Just be sure to read the thorough set of instructions on the website before trying yourself.

Proactiv Pore-Cleansing Acne Brush,$34.95 for members, $55 retail at Proactiv

Proactiv’s multistep system is a certified classic, but now the skin-care brand is dipping its toes into the cleansing-tool pool. This month, it unveiled its first-ever charcoal-infused, deep-cleansing brush, whose head is engineered to rotate 360 degrees at low or high speeds for customizable gentle or enhanced exfoliation. The bristles are so soft and tapered that they can be used daily to lift away dulling skin cells and brightening your complexion without irritating the skin.

HoMedics Beauty Duo Lite Permanent Hair Reduction, $229 at HoMedics

Earlier this year, the self-care wellness brand made its debut with a gang of products aimed at creating a spa experience at home. While we love a bubbly foot bath as much as the next person, what we really want to get our hands on is this permanent hair remover that gives you the power to clean up your bikini line or underarms without spending tons of money at an actual spa or dermatologist office.

reVive Light Therapy Poof Acne Treatment, $19.99 at reVive Light Therapy

UV light therapy is growing as a popular option for treating pimples, and this device is the smallest, most travel-friendly option out today. The medical-grade blue LED lights reach deep under the skin where bacteria lives to literally zap away debris and soothe inflammation. Simply hold still over your pimple for three minutes daily to see the blemish shrink over a span of a few short days.