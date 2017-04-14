StyleCaster
5 New Nail Polish Colors We're Obsessed With Right Now

Photo: ImaxTree

Spring is here, folks, which means it’s officially time to push your beloved winter beauty products to the curb—or if you’re like us, have an overly dramatic goodbye before carefully stashing them in the back of your drawer for six months. But let’s be real, spring isn’t all that bad, because thanks to a boatload of insanely pretty polishes hitting the market right now, you won’t even miss your matte berry lips or jet-black nail polish.

We’re talking delicate, pale blues and burnt sienna oranges that are so damn flattering on a ton of skin tones, you won’t even need a post-Coachella tan to pull them off. And to help guide you into your new season of fancy fingers, we’ve pulled the coolest new shades we’ve seen roll across our desk in the past few months, from cult-favorite brands like Sally Hansen, and under-the-radar breakouts like Context. So click through to see the lineup of new spring favorites and get painting—fall is only five months away.

 

Photo: ImaxTree

Burnt Sienna
Burnt Sienna

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Soak at Sunset, $6.79; at Target

Photo: Sally Hansen
Marble Gray
Marble Gray

London Town Nail Lacquer in Earl Grey, $16; at London Town

Photo: London Town
Muted Plum
Muted Plum

Context Nail Lacquer in Slow Down, $15; at Context

Photo: Context
Pastel Orchid
Pastel Orchid

Nails Inc. Long Wear Cambridge Grove Nail Polish, $11; at Nails Inc.

Photo: Nails Inc.
Cerulean Gray
Cerulean Gray

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Sea of Love, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Deborah Lippmann

