9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer

Guys, summer is pretty much around the corner, and if you’re anything like the beauty-obsessed of the world, your inspo boards are loaded photos of dewy, bronzed skin, watermelon lips, and of course, fresh, summery hair—like the lob that pretty much every celeb is wearing right now. And if you’re one of the scissor-haters who still hasn’t worked up the courage to get a drastic chop for the new season, we’ve got your remedy: an insanely pretty new hair color to try, uh, how soon can you get an appointment?

We’ll have to preface this with an apology, though, because we’re about to show you nine ridiculously gorgeous new hair colors that are about to infiltrate your social media this summer, and we’re willing to bet you’ll struggle with settling on just one. Unless, of course, you consider the decision between Gigi Hadid’s warm, honey brown and Lucy Hale’s raven-black hue an easy one (trust us—it’s not). So get your colorist’s phone number ready, because you’re about to find your new favorite summer 2017 hair color, below.