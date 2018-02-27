13 New Fragrances That Could Easily Double as Home Decor

Experience has taught us that finding a signature fragrance (if that even exists) never ends, but boy, is it fun searching for one. What we love most about perfume is that it doesn’t exclude anyone. You don’t have to be a certain height, size or skin tone to wear one. Smell-goods are for everyone!

All that’s really required is a desire to wear one; the rest is totally up to you. And although the category continues to evolve (hair perfume, anyone?), we’re relieved to know that perfumes and colognes have maintained their classic status. If you’re someone whose scent depends on the season, ahead are 13 new ones you should be eyeing for spring. They’re almost too pretty to use.