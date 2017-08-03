15 Natural Skin Care Tips That’ll Get You Glowing in No Time

A lot of us like to keep it simple when it comes to our skin care, which seems like it would automatically translate to a natural, organic routine. But the truth of the matter is, we tend to avoid natural skin care because, well, it seems complicated. So many foreign ingredients and crazy DIY treatments, so little time—right?

But we promise that incorporating Mother Nature into your skin care routine can be super simple, and the effects are amazing. But how best to go about it? Here are 15 amazing natural skin care tips that are going to get you that dewy, glowy skin of your dreams.

1. Jojoba oil is a brilliant, totally underrated natural beauty multitasker. Not only is it non-comedogenic (which means it won’t block your pores), jojoba oil is structurally very similar to your skin’s natural sebum which makes it perfect for moisturizing. It’s also brilliant at removing even the most stubborn makeup and has anti-inflammatory properties; say bye-bye to red summer skin!

2. When it comes to cleansing your skin, look no further than raw honey. Raw honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and cleanses skin without stripping it. After removing your makeup, take a teaspoon of raw (or unpasteurized) honey and massage it onto your face. Let it sit for ten minutes like a mask, then rinse. Voila!

3. You don’t need to spend a million dollars on expensive face mists when there’s rose water in the world: it hydrates and rejuvenates your skin while also refreshing your makeup. Keep it in the fridge for an extra-cool skin care treat on a hot day.

4. Bacteria may also be more crucial to your complexion than you realized. Carla Oates, aka The Beauty Chef, believes that good bacteria which regulates your digestive system leads to gorgeous skin. “For good health, the gut requires a proliferation of good bacteria, which can be found in abundant supply in fermented foods,” she says. “The skin, hair and nails are the last places to get nutrients that go to more important organs first; therefore the skin is the first place where gut imbalances or signs of under nutrition will manifest. Beneficial bacteria in the gut is key to good health and skin.” She recommends eating fermented foods high in good bacteria: kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir are especially good.

5. Though we don’t advise putting coconut oil on your face (it’s pretty comedogenic, which means blocked pores galore), using it on your legs when you shave is basically brilliant. Not only will you have the smoothest, softest gams on the block, you’ll also save a few bucks; shaving cream is expensive, and a tub of coconut oil is cheap!

6. Turmeric has so many skin benefits, it’s crazy; we especially love it mixed with rose-water and applied as a mask to help regulate oily skin.

7. If you’re looking for a natural skin care all-star, look no further than green tea. High in a specific type of polyphenols called catechkins, green tea has been shown to protect skin from sun damage, reduce inflammation from rosacea, and help prevent signs of premature aging (like skin sagging and wrinkling).

8. Looking to de-puff tired or allergy-stricken eyes? Cucumber is forever your best friend. A couple of slices of fresh, chilled cucumber laid over your eyes isn’t just a spa cliché; the vegetable is also high in antioxidants to reduce irritation, and contains plenty of water to reduce swelling. Keep them on for a full five minutes for best results.

9. Have a red spot from a poorly-healed zit? Put some aloe vera on it to boost healing and lessen scarring. Aloe is amazing at healing wounds, and also contains salicylic acid to be sure you don’t get any more spots in the same place. Score!

10. It’s not just a delicious breakfast fruit: papaya also makes for a seriously major mask. It can even out your skin tone, lessen the appearance of pores and, over time, remove sun spots from your skin. Our favorite way to use it? Mash up 1/4 of a very ripe papaya and mix in one tablespoon of honey, chill in the fridge for one hour, then smooth over your face and chest. Let it sit for twenty minutes, then rinse clean and marvel at your beautiful skin!

11. Oatmeal is nature’s perfect exfoliator. Colloidal oatmeal (so not the kind you eat) is FDA approved to treat itchy, dry skin and even eczema, but we love it roughly ground, mixed with a bit of honey and warm water, then used as an all-natural body scrub. We guarantee you’ll never have softer skin!

12. We know it smells great, but lavender is also a potent anti-aging ingredient that works beautifully as a toner. Mix two dried lavender buds with a cup of witch hazel and store in a dark glass bottle; smooth the mixture over your face after washing and revel in your smooth, glowing complexion.

13. Have you heard of mangosteen? If not, you need it in your life immediately. This beautiful fruit is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, both of which are essential for brightening skin and improving its firmness. Mangosteen oil is also a brilliant, lightweight moisturizer that’s perfect to use at night.

14. If you’ve been looking to try an intensive AHA treatment, fresh pineapple juice is brilliant. Simply blend up some fresh pineapple and dip a cotton ball into the liquid, then smooth the juice all over your face and décolletage. Make sure you only leave it on for five minutes before rinsing; too much exposure to alpha-hydroxy acids all at once can result in mild stinging.

15. But your best natural skin care tip? Drink plenty of water. Dehydration is your skin’s worst enemy; getting the required eight glasses of H2O a day is the best way to ensure that your skin stays healthy, plumped and beautiful-looking all day long.

Originally published June 2015. Updated August 2017.