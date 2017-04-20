StyleCaster
The 10 Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts That Don’t Suck

The 10 Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts That Don’t Suck

The 10 Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts That Don’t Suck
Photo: Getty Images

The countdown is on, folks: Mother’s Day is less than a month away. And we’re telling you now so you can set a calendar reminder and not have a repeat of last year—you know, when the date “slipped your mind” and you ended up making a mad-dash to CVS for a Hallmark card and a tropical candle (sorry, Ma). So let’s allow 2017 to be a stress-free, gift-giving opportunity to thank your mom for birthing you and putting up with your shit for a few decades, and give her some kick-ass beauty products that she’d actually want.

Steering clear of boring, blah, and cliché Mother’s Day gifts (*cough* that bath bomb that’s been sitting on her vanity for, like, five years *cough*), we’ve rounded up 10 top-notch beauty products that your mom will seriously love, like a crisp, jasmine and lily-infused fragrance from Kai, and a brightening, vitamin-C packed face serum from Sunday Riley. Seriously, these gifts are so good that your mom will forget all about last year’s mishap…and maybe even that time you got arrested in high school, ideally. So read on for our 10 gift picks and try to resist the urge to keep them all for yourself.

1 of 10
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash, $39; at Aesop

Photo: Aesop
Mullein & Sparrow Rose Blossom Body Oil
Mullein & Sparrow Rose Blossom Body Oil

Mullein & Sparrow Rose Blossom Body Oil, $24; at Mullein & Sparrow

Photo: Mullein & Sparrow
Tocca Fragrance Reed Diffuser in Stella
Tocca Fragrance Reed Diffuser in Stella

Tocca Fragrance Reed Diffuser in Stella, $48; at C.O. Bigelow

Photo: Tocca
Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm
Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm

Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm, $36; at Sephora

Photo: Tom Ford
Clinique Age Defense BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Clinique Age Defense BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Clinique Age Defense BB Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $38.50; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream
Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream

Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream, $46; at Peach and Lily

Photo: Saturday Skin
Kai Eau De Parfum
Kai Eau De Parfum

Kai Eau De Parfum, $76; at Nordstrom

Photo: Kai
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, $85; at Sephora

Photo: Sunday Riley
Context White Triana Candle
Context White Triana Candle

Context White Triana Candle, $40; at Context

Photo: Context
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, $16; at Sephora

Photo: Moroccanoil

