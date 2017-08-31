10 Super-Moisturizing Lipsticks That Won’t Dry You Out

We love lipstick. It’s more of an obsession, really. We love the way it wakes up our face. We love how it can take our look from day to night in literally, like, 10 seconds. We love being able to add a pop of color on an otherwise dreary day. We love the way it feels. OK, that last one, not so much.
There’s a million things to love about a great lipstick, but the tight, flaky, dry feel it usually delivers sucks. Unless you happen to find an ultra-moisturizing brand that delivers both color and hydration, that is. It’s kinda our own little version of heaven.
The bonus: The best moisturizing lipsticks we’ve come across run the gamut from $6 to $60 and everywhere in between, so you don’t have to worry about sacrificing your quality of life in favor of the quality of your lipstick—talk about a win-win.
Originally posted August 2015. Updated August 2017.
You'll find the makeup artist favorite Clé de Peau Beauté Extra Rich Lipstick at the crosshairs of lush hydration, outstanding color selection, and packaging fit for a queen. We expect greatness from a splurge, and this smooth, long-lasting formula certainly delivers on all counts.
For a reliable, easy-to-wear formula packed with pigment regardless of shade, the luxurious-feeling Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick has you covered. The color goes on vibrant and opaque in one swipe, and the shea butter infusion will leave lips feeling creamy, not chalky.
We like anything that claims to follow through on two promises, and Dolce & Gabbana Passion Duo Gloss Fusion Lipstick does exactly that. A glossy high-shine core is surrounded by a saturated matte pigment with a super-smooth feel. The former hydrates and adds depth, while the matte color allows for that color-pop wow factor, especially in the show-stopping brighter shades.
All hail cupuaçu, the unpronounceable tree nut responsible for the miracle butter that gives Jouer Hydrating Lipstick its incredible moisturizing properties. There's nothing to not love about this gloriously smooth formula—it's so good we use it in place of a clear lip balm when we want to double down on hydration and color (which we do, often).
There's a substantial reason the chunky, easy-to-use Tarte Power Pigment pencils have developed a steadily growing cult following over the past few years. While many moisturizing "lip tints" compromise pigment in favor of the hydration factor, this go-to stain does no such thing. There's a shade for every imaginable circumstance—we'd be hardpressed to choose a favorite.
The subtly plumping By Terry Rouge Terrybly covers all the bases when it comes to soothing, repairing and imparting gorgeous, long-lasting color on the lips. If you have fine lines or loss of lip volume, this one's for you: It's packed full of the brand's anti-aging firming technology to give lips a youthful makeover.
As with all of the innovative brand's moisture-rich, guilt-free lip products, the incredibly pigmented formula of Bite Beauty Luminous Crème Lipstick, which is creamy and luxurious-feeling on lips, is also teeming with healthy antioxidants and food-grade natural color. That's a win-win situation if there ever was one.
You don't need to be a glamour girl to get down with the ridiculously good line of Tom Ford Lip Color. Take your eyes off the gorgeous packaging just for a second: Rare nut butters and gently fragranced flower oils are responsible for the soft, creamy glide of this covetable lipstick. The finish is one of our favorites—it has just the right amount of sophisticated satiny glow to make it not quite fully matte.
We hear so much about the amazing hydration benefits of omega fatty acids, so we figure it's about time that someone put them in a lipstick. For full coverage, saturated color that's more vivid than it has any right to be, the buttery bareMinerals Marvelous Moxie Lipstick takes the cake.
Who knew? It turns out that one of the most pigmented moisturizing formulas we've ever had the pleasure of applying can be found at the nearest drugstore for under 10 bucks. We're obsessed with the more dramatic colors in the Colorlicious Lipstick collection—they seriously rival most of our pricier lipsticks in how often we reach for them in the morning.