10 Super Moisturizing Lip Balms to Shop Right Now

10 Super Moisturizing Lip Balms to Shop Right Now

10 Super Moisturizing Lip Balms to Shop Right Now
Photo: Getty Images

We can pretty much collectively agree that the least cute beauty woe is dry-as-hell chapped lips, right? Seriously, whether we’re living in 90-degree summer heat or a below-freezing winter, our lips have a way of flaking up year-round—and we are not here for it. That’s why we’ve searched far and wide to find the most effective lip balms that will actually moisturize your lips and restore them to maximum smoothness.

So, get ready to say goodbye to that five-year-old lip balm that’s been living at the bottom of your purse, because we found 10 brand-new formulas that are seriously good. And we’re not just talking about sheer, barely-there coverage, because we also found perfectly subtle, tinted formulas for low-key color. Including the newest release from cult-favorite Eos, and a caramel-scented balm from Fresh, our 10 picks are about to completely transform your lips.

1 of 11
The Best Lip Balms: Eos Crystal Lip Balm in Vanilla Orchid
Eos Crystal Lip Balm

Crystal Lip Balm in Vanilla Orchid, $5.49; at Eos

Photo: Eos
The Best Lip Balms: Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm
Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel

Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm, $18; at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
The Best Lip Balms: Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15
Bobbi Brown Lip Balm

Lip Balm SPF 15, $22; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
The Best Lip Balms: It Cosmetics Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment
It Cosmetics Lip Treatment

Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment, $24; at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
The Best Lip Balms: Vaseline Lip Tin Pink Bubbly
Vaseline Lip Therapy

Vaseline Lip Therapy in Pink Bubbly, $3.49; at Target

Photo: Vaseline
The Best Lip Balms: Kiehls Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25 in Touch of Berry
Kiehl's Lip Treatment

Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25 in Touch of Berry, $19.50; at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehls
The Best Lip Balms: Covergirl Colorlicious Oh Sugar! Vitamin Infused Balm in Candy
CoverGirl Colorlicious Balm

CoverGirl Colorlicious Oh Sugar! Vitamin-Infused Balm in Candy, $8.99; at CVS

Photo: CoverGirl
The Best Lip Balms: Revlon Kiss Balm Lip Balm in Juicy Peach
Revlon Kiss Balm

Revlon Kiss Balm in Juicy Peach, $4.99; at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
The Best Lip Balms: Dior Self-Vanishing Sweet Exfoliating Lip Balm in Awakening
Dior Self-Vanishing Lip Balm

Self-Vanishing Sweet Exfoliating Lip Balm in Awakening, $33; at Dior

Photo: Dior
The Best Lip Balms: Benefit Cosmetics Benebalm Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm
Benefit Tinted Lip Bal

Benebalm Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm, $18; at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
The Best Lip Balms
Photo: ImaxTree

