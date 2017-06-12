The Best Moisturizers for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Fact: I have the driest, most sensitive skin in the entire world. (That’s probably not an exaggeration, either.) My skin is so sensitive that sometimes, in the middle of the day, as I sit stationary at my desk, it develops a rash, or a hive, or a burning itching patch, completely unprovoked. And when it’s not staging a coup on my sanity, it’s flaking. Oh, how it flakes. I have a strict, five-second window between washing my face and applying moisturizer before my skin tightens and shrivels into a dull, angry mess.

“But use a moisturizer!” you say, and I laugh. My normal nighttime routine currently consists of a hydrating serum, a thick-as-hell cream, an occlusive moisturizer (occlusive formulas basically form a film on the skin to prevent water loss), and then, sometimes, a facial oil on top, just for funsies. And still, I frequently wake up with a dry face. (It’s actually miraculous; I might be an anomaly. Somebody call Guinness.)

Hope is not lost, though. Because throughout my many years of talking to derms, testing moisturizers, and combing the interwebs for advice, I have found hope and relief, mainly in the form of five very excellent, very magical moisturizers. Moisturizers that are specifically formulated to hydrate, soothe, and restore happiness to bedraggled skin, all with clogging pores. And you know it’s true, because not one of these bottles was created for the sole purpose of lookin’ pretty. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Originally published November 2016. Updated June 2017.