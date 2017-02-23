The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You’re About to See All Over Instagram

OK, let’s be honest: There’s something weirdly addictive about minimalist, white-space Instagrams. You know, the feeds filled with lace bralettes, thin gold rings, and apothecary bottles perfectly positioned across marble countertops in the most satisfying and inspiring of ways. And even though we’ve already wasted hundreds of hours scrolling through these feeds in a placated trance, we’re still not immune to the white-space charm, especially when it comes to beauty products.
Yes, minimalist beauty products are a thing, and we’re truly, truly obsessed. Because not only are their bottles and jars practically made for Instagram pictures, but their formulas are so insanely effective and powerful that we barely had a second thought about swiping our entire counter into the trash and replacing everything with these new indie beauty products.
And sure, you could keep on using your drugstore night cream or clarifying shampoo in janky plastic packaging, or you could get the same—if not better—skin and hair benefits (plus a really excellent Instagram picture) from indie brands that are about to infiltrate your social feeds. Personally, we choose the latter. So to get your vanity started on its makeover, we’ve scouted out the best of the best minimalist arrivals, below. Please, try to contain yourself.
Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Mask
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals
Palermo Body Hydrating Facial Toner
Palermo Body Hydrating Facial Toner Rosewater + Chamomile, $38; at Palermo Body
Photo:
Palermo
Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial
Photo:
Drunk Elephant
Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum
Photo:
Pestle & Mortar
Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
Photo:
Kristin Ess
Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72; at Biossance
Photo:
Biossance
Youth To The People Tripeptide 5 Eye Cream
Youth To The People Kale + Aloe + Sunflower Oil + Tripeptide 5 Age Prevention Superfood Eye Cream, $35; at Sephora
Photo:
Youth To The People
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Spray
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Spray, $31; at Sephora
Photo:
Sachajuan
Root Science Polish Rejuvenating Facial Exfoliant
Root Science Polish Rejuvenating Facial Exfoliant, $60; at Root Science
Photo:
Root Science
Fig + Yarrow Bath + Body Oil
Photo:
Fig + Yarrow
Flynn & King Buff Facial Exfoliant & Mask
Flynn & King Buff Facial Exfoliant & Mask with Cleansing Clays & Coconut Water, $25; at Flynn & King
Photo:
Flynn & King
Verso Dark Spot Fix
Photo:
Verso
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil, $70; at The Line
Photo:
Rodin Olio Lusso
Dear Sundays No.40
Photo:
Dear Sundays
Cuvée Beauty Champagne Texturizing Spray
Photo:
Cuvée Beauty
Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum
Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum, $95; at Sephora
Photo:
Algenist
Virtue Labs Cr One For All 6-in-1 Style
Virtue Labs Cr One For All 6-in-1 Style, $36; at Virtue Labs
Photo:
Virtue Labs
Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Mask
Photo:
Allies of Skin
Lagom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser
Photo:
Lagom
Soul Sunday Aromatherapy Rollers
Photo:
Soul Sunday
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser Olive Leaf & Plantago Extract, $44.95; at Grown Alchemist
Photo:
Grown Alchemist
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion
Photo:
Indie Lee
Odacité Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist
Odacité Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist, $29; at Odacité
Photo:
Odacité
Plant Apothecary O Face Oil for Oily Skin
Photo:
Plant Apothecary
Oxalis Apothecary Geranium Clay Mask Dry/Normal
Photo:
Oxalis Apothecary
Lake & Skye Echo Lake Fragrance
Photo:
Lake & Skye
Uma Oils Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil
Uma Oils Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil, $175; at Uma Oils
Photo:
Uma Oils
Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator
Photo:
Henné Organics
Axiology Lipstick in Reflection
Photo:
Axiology
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque
Photo:
Gloss Moderne
Belif The True Tincture Essence Chamomile
Belif The True Tincture Essence Chamomile, $46; at Sephora
Photo:
Belif