The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You’re About to See All Over Instagram

OK, let’s be honest: There’s something weirdly addictive about minimalist, white-space Instagrams. You know, the feeds filled with lace bralettes, thin gold rings, and apothecary bottles perfectly positioned across marble countertops in the most satisfying and inspiring of ways. And even though we’ve already wasted hundreds of hours scrolling through these feeds in a placated trance, we’re still not immune to the white-space charm, especially when it comes to beauty products.

Yes, minimalist beauty products are a thing, and we’re truly, truly obsessed. Because not only are their bottles and jars practically made for Instagram pictures, but their formulas are so insanely effective and powerful that we barely had a second thought about swiping our entire counter into the trash and replacing everything with these new indie beauty products.

And sure, you could keep on using your drugstore night cream or clarifying shampoo in janky plastic packaging, or you could get the same—if not better—skin and hair benefits (plus a really excellent Instagram picture) from indie brands that are about to infiltrate your social feeds. Personally, we choose the latter. So to get your vanity started on its makeover, we’ve scouted out the best of the best minimalist arrivals, below. Please, try to contain yourself.