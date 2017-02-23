StyleCaster
The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You're About to See All Over Instagram

The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You’re About to See All Over Instagram

The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You’re About to See All Over Instagram
Photo: Gritty Pretty

OK, let’s be honest: There’s something weirdly addictive about minimalist, white-space Instagrams. You know, the feeds filled with lace bralettes, thin gold rings, and apothecary bottles perfectly positioned across marble countertops in the most satisfying and inspiring of ways. And even though we’ve already wasted hundreds of hours scrolling through these feeds in a placated trance, we’re still not immune to the white-space charm, especially when it comes to beauty products.

Yes, minimalist beauty products are a thing, and we’re truly, truly obsessed. Because not only are their bottles and jars practically made for Instagram pictures, but their formulas are so insanely effective and powerful that we barely had a second thought about swiping our entire counter into the trash and replacing everything with these new indie beauty products.

And sure, you could keep on using your drugstore night cream or clarifying shampoo in janky plastic packaging, or you could get the same—if not better—skin and hair benefits (plus a really excellent Instagram picture) from indie brands that are about to infiltrate your social feeds. Personally, we choose the latter. So to get your vanity started on its makeover, we’ve scouted out the best of the best minimalist arrivals, below. Please, try to contain yourself.

Credit: Instagram | @rachelaust

Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Mask
Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Mask

Herbivore Botanicals Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Mask, $48; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
Palermo Body Hydrating Facial Toner
Palermo Body Hydrating Facial Toner

Palermo Body Hydrating Facial Toner Rosewater + Chamomile, $38; at Palermo Body

Photo: Palermo
Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial

Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial, $80; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum
Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum, $69; at Pestle & Mortar

Photo: Pestle & Mortar
Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo, $10; at Kristin Ess Hair

Photo: Kristin Ess
Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72; at Biossance

Photo: Biossance
Youth To The People Tripeptide 5 Eye Cream
Youth To The People Tripeptide 5 Eye Cream

Youth To The People Kale + Aloe + Sunflower Oil + Tripeptide 5 Age Prevention Superfood Eye Cream, $35; at Sephora

Photo: Youth To The People
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Spray
Sachajuan Ocean Mist Spray

Sachajuan Ocean Mist Spray, $31; at Sephora

Photo: Sachajuan
Root Science Polish Rejuvenating Facial Exfoliant
Root Science Polish Rejuvenating Facial Exfoliant

Root Science Polish Rejuvenating Facial Exfoliant, $60; at Root Science

Photo: Root Science
Fig + Yarrow Bath + Body Oil
Fig + Yarrow Bath + Body Oil

Fig + Yarrow Bath + Body Oil, $28; at Fig + Yarrow

Photo: Fig + Yarrow
Flynn & King Buff Facial Exfoliant & Mask
Flynn & King Buff Facial Exfoliant & Mask

Flynn & King Buff Facial Exfoliant & Mask with Cleansing Clays & Coconut Water, $25; at Flynn & King

Photo: Flynn & King
Verso Dark Spot Fix
Verso Dark Spot Fix

Verso Dark Spot Fix, $150; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Verso
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil
Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil

Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil, $70; at The Line

Photo: Rodin Olio Lusso
Dear Sundays No.40
Dear Sundays No.40

Dear Sundays No.40, $18; at Dear Sundays

Photo: Dear Sundays
Cuvée Beauty Champagne Texturizing Spray
Cuvée Beauty Champagne Texturizing Spray

Cuvée Beauty Champagne Spray, $45; at Cuvée Beauty

Photo: Cuvée Beauty
Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum
Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum

Algenist Power Recharging Night Pressed Serum, $95; at Sephora

Photo: Algenist
Virtue Labs Cr One For All 6-in-1 Style
Virtue Labs Cr One For All 6-in-1 Style

Virtue Labs Cr One For All 6-in-1 Style, $36; at Virtue Labs 

Photo: Virtue Labs
Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Mask
Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Mask

Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Mask, $109; at Allies of Skin

Photo: Allies of Skin
Lagom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser
Lagom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser

Lagom Cellup Gel To Water Cleanser, $18; at Peach & Lily

Photo: Lagom
Soul Sunday Aromatherapy Rollers
Soul Sunday Aromatherapy Rollers

Soul Sunday Aromatherapy Rollers, $18; at Soul Sunday

Photo: Soul Sunday
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser Olive Leaf & Plantago Extract, $44.95; at Grown Alchemist

Photo: Grown Alchemist
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion

Indie Lee Blemish Lotion, $26; at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee
Odacité Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist
Odacité Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist

Odacité Mint + Green Tea Hydra-Purifying Treatment Mist, $29; at Odacité

Photo: Odacité
Plant Apothecary O Face Oil for Oily Skin
Plant Apothecary O Face Oil for Oily Skin

Plant Apothecary O Face Oil for Oily Skin, $40; at Plant Apothecary

Photo: Plant Apothecary
Oxalis Apothecary Geranium Clay Mask Dry/Normal
Oxalis Apothecary Geranium Clay Mask Dry/Normal

Oxalis Apothecary Geranium Clay Mask Dry/Normal, $18; at Oxalis Apothecary

Photo: Oxalis Apothecary
Lake & Skye Echo Lake Fragrance
Lake & Skye Echo Lake Fragrance

Lake & Skye Echo Lake Fragrance, $48; at Lake & Skye

Photo: Lake & Skye
Uma Oils Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil
Uma Oils Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil

Uma Oils Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil, $175; at Uma Oils

Photo: Uma Oils
Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator
Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator

Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator, $24; at Cap Beauty

Photo: Henné Organics
Axiology Lipstick in Reflection
Axiology Lipstick in Reflection

Axiology Lipstick in Reflection, $28; at Seed to Serum

Photo: Axiology
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque

Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque, $65; at Gloss Moderne

Photo: Gloss Moderne
Belif The True Tincture Essence Chamomile
Belif The True Tincture Essence Chamomile

Belif The True Tincture Essence Chamomile, $46; at Sephora

Photo: Belif

