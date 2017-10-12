13 Metallic Makeup Finds for Your Fall Beauty Arsenal

Metallic makeup is making a seasonal comeback and we’re definitely taking advantage. Shimmery palettes are an easy way to channel your inner rockstar and quickly upgrade an otherwise snoozy makeup look.
And if the latest trends are any indication, we guarantee your makeup bag is overloaded with the latest and greatest matte products—so it’s time to take a break from the basic and add a little shine to your life.
Ahead, check out 13 of the best-selling metallic makeup products and you’ll be on your way to heavy metal glamour in no time.
Urban Decay Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette, $39; at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34; at Sephora
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte Lipstick
NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte Lipstick in Biker Babe, $7.50; at NYX
Photo:
NYX
e.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow in Rose Gold, $4.00; at e.l.f
Photo:
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Nars Hardwired Eyeshadow
Nars Hardwired Eyeshadow in Earthshine, $26; at Sephora
Photo:
NARS
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glamrock, $20; at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer
Photo:
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Luster Liner
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Shameless, $18; at Huda Beauty
Photo:
Huda Beauty
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette in Sublime, $125; at Sephora
Photo:
Pat McGrath Labs
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick in Disco Moon 03, $22; at Sephora
Photo:
Stellar Lipstick
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Shadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Shadow in Into the Blue, $24; at Stila
Photo:
Stila Cosmetics
Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Eye Foil
Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Eye Foil in Burnt Anise, $40; at Bloomingdale's
Photo:
Estee Lauder