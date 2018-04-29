A Look Back at the Best-Ever Met Gala Beauty Looks

Each year, the Met Gala is to high-profile tastemakers what prom is to high-school seniors. Not only does it provide a legitimate excuse for getting dressed to the nines (according to theme, of course), the annual soiree also celebrates and raises money for the Met Costume Institute’s fashion exhibition. And for those of us who are relegated to watching it all unfold from our Instagram feeds, it’s when our inner “Fashion Police” come out to play.
In its 70+-year history, the gala has delivered an abundance of beauty inspiration that runs the gamut of classic to avant-garde. This year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme promises to deliver more of the unexpected. Before it all unfolds on May 7, take a look back at some of our favorite hair and makeup moments.
Rihanna at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Lupita Nyong'o at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" 2016 Met Gala
Beyoncé at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala
Reese Witherspoon at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala
Cara Delevingne at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Zendaya at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Christy Turlington at the 1992 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen at the 2010 Met Gala.
Janelle Monáe at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Lily Aldridge at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Rihanna at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala
Rita Ora at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Zendaya at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" 2016 Met Gala
Zoe Kravitz at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Bianca Jagger at the 1981 Met Gala
Cara Delevingne at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala
Cher at the 1985 Met Gala
Coco Rocha at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala
FKA Twigs at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala
January Jones at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala
Joan Smalls at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala
Katy Perry at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala
Lily Collins at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
Madonna at the "The Model as Muse" 2009 Met Gala
Nicole Richie at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala
Solange at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala
