StyleCaster
Share

A Look Back at the Best-Ever Met Gala Beauty Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Look Back at the Best-Ever Met Gala Beauty Looks

by
3 Shares
A Look Back at the Best-Ever Met Gala Beauty Looks
28 Start slideshow

Each year, the Met Gala is to high-profile tastemakers what prom is to high-school seniors. Not only does it provide a legitimate excuse for getting dressed to the nines (according to theme, of course), the annual soiree also celebrates and raises money for the Met Costume Institute’s fashion exhibition. And for those of us who are relegated to watching it all unfold from our Instagram feeds, it’s when our inner “Fashion Police” come out to play.

MORE: Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Met Gala

In its 70+-year history, the gala has delivered an abundance of beauty inspiration that runs the gamut of classic to avant-garde. This year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme promises to deliver more of the unexpected. Before it all unfolds on May 7, take a look back at some of our favorite hair and makeup moments.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 28
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rihanna

Rihanna at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" 2016 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Beyoncé

Beyoncé at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zendaya

Zendaya at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington at the 1992 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen at the 2010 Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rihanna

Rihanna at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rita Ora

Rita Ora at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zendaya

Zendaya at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" 2016 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Bianca Jagger

Bianca Jagger at the 1981 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cher

Cher at the 1985 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | January Jones

January Jones at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Katy Perry

Katy Perry at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lily Collins

Lily Collins at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Madonna

Madonna at the "The Model as Muse" 2009 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" 2014 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker at the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" 2013 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Solange

Solange at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Guide to Emily Ratajkowski's Hottest Swimsuit Photos

A Guide to Emily Ratajkowski's Hottest Swimsuit Photos
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lupita Nyong'o
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Beyoncé
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Reese Witherspoon
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cara Delevingne
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zendaya
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Christy Turlington
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Gisele Bündchen
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Janelle Monáe
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lily Aldridge
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Rita Ora
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zendaya
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Zoe Kravitz
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Bianca Jagger
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cara Delevingne
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Cher
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Coco Rocha
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | FKA Twigs
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | January Jones
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Jennifer Lopez
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Joan Smalls
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Katy Perry
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Lily Collins
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Madonna
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Nicole Richie
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Sarah Jessica Parker
  • STYLECASTER | Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Ever | Solange
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share