10 Best Makeup Products You Didn’t Know Were at Walmart

by
Photo: ImaxTree

You know that time you planned on grocery shopping, but then decided to make a “quick” pit stop at Sephora? Sure, you were only taking an innocent peek at that new concealer, until you were suddenly driving home 20 minutes later with a liquid lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow palette, sans groceries. As a self-labeled beauty-product devotees, we feel your pain, which is why we’re about to introduce you to your game-changing, one-stop shop for incredibly good makeup and life’s boring-ass necessities: Walmart.

You already know that Walmart carriers your favorite, go-to makeup brands (lookin’ at you, Maybelline and CoverGirl), but take a glance at Walmart’s massive cosmetics section and you’ll also find super-pigmented lip and cheek tints from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, and top-notch mascaras from Iman. But to save you the full-blown panic attack that is shopping a cosmetics aisle on a budget, we went ahead and found the 10 best makeup products hidden at Walmart. So get that grocery list out and prepare to enter a massive multi-tasking shopping experience, below.

Walmart beauty products: Flower Kiss Me Twice Lip and Cheek Chubby
Flower Kiss Me Twice Lip and Cheek Chubby

Flower Kiss Me Twice Lip and Cheek Chubby in Apricot a Lot, $9.98; at Walmart

 

Photo: Flower
Walmart beauty products: IMAN Volumize Mascara
Iman Volumize Mascara

Iman Volumize Mascara, $8.99; at Walmart

Photo: Iman
Walmart beauty products: Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $5.97; at Walmart

Photo: Coty
Walmart beauty products: Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Face & Body Luminizer
Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Face & Body Luminizer

Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All the Way Face & Body Luminizer in Bronze, $8; at Walmart

Photo: Hard Candy
Walmart beauty products: L.A. Colors Matte Lipstick
L.A. Colors Matte Lipstick

L.A. Colors Matte Lipstick in Bewitched Matte, $2.21; at Walmart

 

Photo: L.A. Colors
Walmart beauty products: Black Radiance Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Black Radiance Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Black Radiance Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $3.43; at Walmart

 

Photo: Black Radiance
Walmart beauty products: short dark hair model with rosy blush and smudged liner
Photo: IMaxTree
Walmart beauty products: Milani Baked Powder Blush
Milani Baked Powder Blush

Milani Baked Powder Blush in Dolce Pink, $6.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Milani
Walmart beauty products: Wet n Wild Setting Spray
Wet n Wild Setting Spray

Wet n Wild Setting Spray, $4.68; at Walmart

 

Photo: Wet n Wild
Walmart beauty products: Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lipstick
Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lipstick

Burt's Bees Natural Moisturizing Lipstick in Blush Basin, $7.63; at Walmart

 

Photo: Burt's Bees
Walmart beauty products: E.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer
E.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer

E.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer, $6; at Walmart

 

Photo: E.l.f.
Photo: ImaxTree

