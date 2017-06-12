10 Best Makeup Products You Didn’t Know Were at Walmart

You know that time you planned on grocery shopping, but then decided to make a “quick” pit stop at Sephora? Sure, you were only taking an innocent peek at that new concealer, until you were suddenly driving home 20 minutes later with a liquid lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow palette, sans groceries. As a self-labeled beauty-product devotees, we feel your pain, which is why we’re about to introduce you to your game-changing, one-stop shop for incredibly good makeup and life’s boring-ass necessities: Walmart.

You already know that Walmart carriers your favorite, go-to makeup brands (lookin’ at you, Maybelline and CoverGirl), but take a glance at Walmart’s massive cosmetics section and you’ll also find super-pigmented lip and cheek tints from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, and top-notch mascaras from Iman. But to save you the full-blown panic attack that is shopping a cosmetics aisle on a budget, we went ahead and found the 10 best makeup products hidden at Walmart. So get that grocery list out and prepare to enter a massive multi-tasking shopping experience, below.