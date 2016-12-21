8 Kick-Ass Makeup Removers STYLECASTER Editors Love

Things that are easier to find than a makeup remover that actually works: your soul mate in a crowded bar on New Year’s Eve, every bobby pin you’ve ever owned, and your patience. We know this is news to you, but weirdly, you’re not supposed to have left-over mascara or foundation stuck in the crevices of your face after using your makeup remover.

In fact—hold onto your butts—you should literally never wake up in the morning with dark smudges under your eyes, or black marks on your pillow. And if you do, that means you’ve been using a terrible makeup remover, and that we’re also about to blow your freakin’ mind with these excellent remover recommendations.

Hey, it’s not your fault. The majority of liquid makeup removers and wipes (which, by the way, you should never use without also washing your face with a cleanser afterward, lest you want all of that pore-clogging residue to sit on your face all night and break you out) are simply not strong enough—or effective enough—to actually clean your skin.

So rather than have you continue on with your sub-par cleansing routine, we, the editors of STYLECASTER, divulged our favorite kick-ass makeup removers that erase every little speck of makeup…even the hardcore, apocalypse-proof kind. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then get ready to have the cleanest, happiest face in all the land. More or less.