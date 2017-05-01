31 Gorgeous Makeup Ideas For Every Day This May

If you ask us (and you kind of are), May is the perfect time to experiment with makeup. It’s not yet the dead of summer, so everything you layer on won’t melt off your face within ten minutes flat, but it’s also not the dead of winter, a time when you’re mostly concerned with figuring out if your cat-eye is bold enough to distract from the fact that your face is flaking off from the cold.
Instead, the weather is perfectly pleasant—and you’re just as likely to rock a no-makeup makeup look as you are a bold red lip or a sunset smokey eye. To get you inspired for the month ahead, we culled 31 gorgeous makeup looks to copy every single day this May, no matter your mood.
Matching Eyeshadow + Lipstain
Bold, Brushed-Up Brows
Orange Eyeshadow
Silver Eyes
Minimalist Nail Art
Green Reverse Cat-Eye
Glossy, Pewter Eyes
Smudged Liner
Golden Smokey Eye
Matte No-Makeup Makeup
Matching Nails + Blush
Pink Eyeshadow
Subtle Outer-Corner Liner
Blood-Red Lips
Blue Reverse Eyeshadow
Glossy Lids
Dramatic Cat-Eye
Milky White Nails
Silver Lipstick
Two-Toned Eyes
Lilac Glitter Eyeshadow
Purple Lips
Matching Cheeks + Lips
Ethereal No-Makeup Makeup
Monochrome Smokey Eye
White Eyeshadow
Geometric Nail Art
Subtle Highlight
Exaggerated Cat-Eye
Matching Nails + Lips
Waterline-Lined Eyes
