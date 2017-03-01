31 Super-Pretty Makeup Looks To Copy This March

Now that the latest round of Fashion Month is almost over, we can finally enjoy what we’ve been looking forward to this whole time: fresh makeup inspiration. In fact, we can rejoice in the fact that no-makeup makeup is finally on the decline, making both backstage and the runway that much more interesting: We saw a bold burgundy eye at La Perla, punchy orange eye shadow at Oscar de la Renta, lavender popsocle lips at Custo Barcelona, and a dramatic, kohl-rimmed smokey eye at Altuzarra—among dozens of awesomely wearable and, at times, exaggerated looks we’re dying to try out.

To celebrate the departure of minimalism, we culled the best makeup looks to try now—many of them from the most recent crop of runway shows—including a majorly interesting way to wear blush that’ll make you look 5 years younger.