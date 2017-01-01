31 Gorgeous Makeup Looks to Copy In January

You’re probably hungover—and we don’t just mean from last night. After two straight months of souped-up smokey eyes, holiday party-ready red lips, and loads of glitter in places it would never be any other time of the year, let’s take a minute to chill with our beauty game. I’m just saying, after spending hours perfecting your favorite makeup look for the dozen or so parties you had last month, it’s not a bad idea to step away from your 64-piece eyeshadow collection for a few weeks. They all worked very hard in December, and now it’s time for your brush collection to rest.
Still, while we may have OD’d on the mascara for an entire month straight, that doesn’t mean you have to do a complete makeup detox. We found 30-plus so-pretty looks—including a natural-looking winter flush, a low-maintenance golden eyeshadow, and a pink lipstick that’s flattering on everyone—that are as simple as they are gorgeous. All the best makeup looks to copy in January, ahead.
