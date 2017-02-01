28 Beautiful Makeup Looks to Copy This February

Let’s face it: We’ve hit the dead of winter, and the last thing you want to do in the morning is fumble with a full-blown skin-care routine followed by contouring and—heaven forbid—crafting a perfectly symmetrical cat-eye with liquid liner before the sun’s even bothered to rise. And while we totally feel your pain, Valentine’s Day does happen to come this month, and it might just call for some creativity.
With that in mind, we put together 28 pieces of the best makeup inspiration for February, including some super-easy five-minute looks (think bold brows and dewy skin, or a touch of a colorful shadow on an otherwise bare face), as well as some more expert-level smoky eyes—each of them super prettier than the next. Click through for our favorite makeup looks to try this month.
Metallic Smoky Eyes
Lavender Glitter
Bold Brows + Dark Lips
Glittery Reverse Cat-Eye
Bright Red Shadow
Stained Lips + Bare Eyes
Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
Subtle, Golden Smoky Eye
Pink Eyeshadow
Tri-Color Lids
White Paint-Effect Cat Eye
Double-Winged Liner
Sequin Eyes (Yes, Literally)
Heavily-Lined Eyes
Glossy, Deep Berry Lips
Sunset Eyes
Matchy-Matchy Lips + Eyes
Daytime Smoky Eye
Deep Red Lips + White Eyeshadow
Metallic Lids
Red Lips + Subtle Eyeshadow
Bright Lavender Eyes
Waterlined Eyes
Popsicle Lips
Geometric Eyeshadow
Sky Blue Cut Crease
Single-Dot Glitter Eyeshadow