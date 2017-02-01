28 Beautiful Makeup Looks to Copy This February

Let’s face it: We’ve hit the dead of winter, and the last thing you want to do in the morning is fumble with a full-blown skin-care routine followed by contouring and—heaven forbid—crafting a perfectly symmetrical cat-eye with liquid liner before the sun’s even bothered to rise. And while we totally feel your pain, Valentine’s Day does happen to come this month, and it might just call for some creativity.

With that in mind, we put together 28 pieces of the best makeup inspiration for February, including some super-easy five-minute looks (think bold brows and dewy skin, or a touch of a colorful shadow on an otherwise bare face), as well as some more expert-level smoky eyes—each of them super prettier than the next. Click through for our favorite makeup looks to try this month.