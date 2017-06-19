StyleCaster
7 High-End Beauty Products Worth the Splurge, According to Makeup Experts

7 High-End Beauty Products Worth the Splurge, According to Makeup Experts

7 High-End Beauty Products Worth the Splurge, According to Makeup Experts
Photo: ImaxTree

Don’t get me wrong—there’s nothing I love more than hitting up Target or Walmart and buying a shopping cart’s worth of seriously good makeup and skin-care products without utterly depleting my bank account. But at the same time, I truly smile every morning when I slather on my $98, heavenly scented Amore Pacific face cream that leaves my skin looking like a glowing dew drop, which leaves me in a weird, guilty limbo, pulled between cheap and high-end. And based on a recent viral thread on Reddit’s Makeup Addiction, I realized I’m not alone in my plight, because the same makeup wizards who swear by drugstore dupes recently opened up about the “luxury” beauty products that they swear are actually worth the splurge.

The thread started when one curious user, after regretfully spending money on a high-end mascara that came up short, asked the beauty community for the last item they splurged on, and why. One-zillion comments later, and the thread is currently loaded with mini reviews and stories about each user’s go-to, expensive products that they promise beat anything they’ve ever bought at the drugstore. And because the recommendations were so good, we rounded up the seven top products, including a cult-favorite serum from Drunk Elephant, and a Tom Ford bronzer brush, along with each user’s review. See the products, ahead, and get ready to set aside some extra cash for these bad boys, guilt-free.

Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

“I just ordered the Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, because it’s the only primer that I feel has drastically improved the way my foundation looks on my face. [It makes my skin] as close to smooth as [it’s] ever been. So I bought it. Fuck it.” - Wolf_Craft

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $54; at Sephora

Photo: Hourglass
Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette
Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette

“I love [this palette] so much, and wish I would’ve bought it months ago. [It’s] so pigmented and blendable, and the case is perfect.” - HermionesBook

Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette, $46; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

“My last splurge was [on] Drunk Elephant’s TLC Framboos Glycolic Serum. I ran out of it and was putting off repurchasing it because of the price, but my skin is definitely reflecting the fact that I haven’t been using it. [It] literally changed my skin, so I can’t say enough good things about it!” - Dnttouchmypizzabely

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $90; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette

“I hate that [Anastasia Beverly Hill’s] Modern Renaissance [is] a cult-favorite, [but] after a year of debating, I finally bought it. I was worried that it would be an overhyped palette, but I absolutely love it. The shadows blend like a dream.” - Ohemgeeme

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette, $42; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Tom Ford Bronzer Brush
Tom Ford Bronzer Brush

“I caved and bought the Tom Ford Bronzer Brush, and I don’t regret it at all. It’s hands down the best brush I own.” - Valpal890

Tom Ford Bronzer Brush, $115; at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
Photo: ImaxTree
Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Smashbox Spotlight Palette
Smashbox Spotlight Palette

“I [just] got the Smashbox [and] Casey Holmes [collaboration] highlighter palette in Pearl, because I needed a new highlighter … I love the 'glow from within' look it gives me.” - Tired_duck

Smashbox Spotlight Palette, $35; at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
Luxury Beauty Products To Splurge On—Nars Narsissist Loaded Eyeshadow Palette
Nars Narsissist Loaded Eyeshadow Palette

“There wasn’t any reason for buying [the Nars Loaded Palette] other than that I wanted to, [but] I don’t regret it. The colors all work well for me, and it’s the perfect size for traveling.” - Rainbow_city

Nars Narsissist Loaded Eyeshadow Palette, $59; at Nars

 

Photo: Nars
Photo: ImaxTree

