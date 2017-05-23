The 9 Best Lipsticks, According to Makeup Experts

Alright, if you’re as makeup obsessed as we are (and since you’re here, we’ll go ahead and assume that you are), you’re familiar with the age-old quest for the perfect, so-good-you’ll-wear-it-everyday lipstick. And with a billion formulas on the market promising to be that long-lasting, hot red, or a subtle mauve that won’t wash you out, it can be a straight-up bitch to actually find something that lives up to its claims. So to finally end the hunt once in for all, we looked for recommendations from the beauty experts themselves: the makeup wizards behind Reddit’s MakeupAddiction.
In case you don’t already read this sub-Reddit religiously (we may or may not have it bookmarked on all of our devices, tbh), MakeupAddiction is a one-stop thread for insanely in-depth reviews, comprehensive dupe guides, and is basically the answer to any and all of your beauty questions. And considering most of the commenters are either makeup artists or insanely knowledgable fans, we combed through the sub-Reddit to find out what lipsticks we can actually count on, and guys, they’re seriously good. We rounded up the best of the best firey reds that are both hydrating and long lasting, along with deep, creamy scarlets, and warm, peachy nudes (including one that’s only $1.99). But we’ll let the experts tell you themselves, below, with their nine favorite lipsticks that will finally meet your crazy-high standards.
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Canal
“Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy lipstick in Carnal is a go-to hot red for me … It's really hydrating and it's honestly a total knockout color in terms of just drawing the eye to your mouth. I've always received tons of compliments whenever I've worn it, plus it stays on for quite a while.” - Hmcooper24
Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Canal, $32; at Estée Lauder
Photo:
Estée Lauder
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella
“Nars velvet matte lip pencil in Cruella is a long lasting, matte scarlet red lipstick. The formula [doesn’t] budge or move during wear, and [it’s] easily layerable.” - Allele-girl
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella, $27; at Nars
Photo:
Nars
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lip Color in Bare It All
"One of my favorites is Wet 'N' Wild's Bare It All, which is a dupe for MAC's Kinda Sexy. I love the fact that it's neutral and light without being too beige. I don't like nudes that are basically just sticks of concealer ... It feels light, it's not drying, it glides on easily, has no strong fragrance, and it [is] cheap." - Maggieneato
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lip Color in Bare It All, $1.99; at Walgreens
Photo:
Wet n Wild
Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick By Kate Moss in 01
“The Rimmel Kate Moss Lasting Finish Lipstick in 01 is a universally flattering, true red that doesn't lean cool or warm.” - Erinescence
Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick By Kate Moss in 01, $4.97; at Walmart
Photo:
Rimmel London
M.A.C. Matte Lipstick in Russian Red
“I just bought [M.A.C. Russian Red] yesterday and I'm obsessed!! M.A.C. Matte Lipstick formulas aren't super dry which I love and I consider it a very wearable red. I wouldn't hesitate to wear it during the day. Great lipstick!!” - Bohogrove
M.A.C. Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $17; at M.A.C. Cosmetics
Photo:
M.A.C.
Charlotte Tilbury Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Kidman's Kiss
"Most pinky nude/nude lipsticks look grey or dark brown on me but [Charlotte Tilbury's Kidman's Kiss] doesn't at all!" - Lulu3492ss
Charlotte Tilbury Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Kidman's Kiss, $34; at Charlotte Tilbury
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
"It looks super dark in the tube but it's extremely sheer and balm-like when applied. I find it to look very natural on me." - Redqueen91
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $17; at Sephora
Photo:
Clinique
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Velvet Merlot
“[Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Velvet Merlot] is a really nice, very cool red. It’s on the darker side of bright red.” - Tits_mcgee0123
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Velvet Merlot, $4.49; at Target
Photo:
Milani
NYX Matte Lipstick in Alabama
“NYX Alabama [is] darker than my favorite Sephora lip stain and it is more of a muted rusty red. I like the NYX matte formula [because] they stay comfy for a solid six hours and fade nicely which makes it easy to touch up.” - Flimflume
NYX Matte Lipstick in Alabama, $6; at NYX Cosmetics
Photo:
NYX