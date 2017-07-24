The 10 Best Lip Glosses to Try Immediately

Even though my pre-teen self refused to step foot in public without wearing at least eight coats of Lip Smackers, the wiser, older me has grown into more of a matte lipstick fiend. I mean, not to be dramatic, but the thought of having a sticky, thick layer of gloss sit on my skin all day unnerves me to end—a smooth, dry finish is about 100 times more appealing. But considering every beauty brand has a new lip gloss on the market right now (lookin’ at you, Glossier), I decided to throw it back to my middle school days and give the ‘90s-makeup staple another go. Spoiler alert: I’m low-key hooked and may or may not be wearing a shiny-AF gloss as I type this.

I don’t know if it’s the nostalgic aspect, or maybe the fact that my lips look hella-hydrated and pretty, but I tested 10 lip glosses and liked them so much that I’m taking a break from my mattes until further notice (I’m sorry, we can still be friends). And I’m not talking about the outdated formulas that give gloss such a bad wrap, because with new, tinted lip oils from Clarins and sheer, buildable pigments from Huda Beauty, these lip glosses are anything but old fashioned. Shop the absolute 10 best lip glosses, below, and get ready for a fresh, easy-as-hell look to wear all summer long.