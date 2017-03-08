The search for the best lip balms is never-ending. The market is flooded with them, but all lip balms are definitely not created equal. With the amount of lip balm we apply on a daily basis, we’ve come to learn which products are amazing, and which ones really dry out when they say they’ll hydrate.
To help you keep your lips as soft and smooth as possible, we’ve pulled together our 15 favorite lip balms of all time. We’re guessing that you have a favorite, too, and we want to know what it is. Take a look at our picks for the best lip balms, and tell us which is your trusty formula in the comments below.
Originally published September 2013. Updated March 2017.
What's your favorite lip balm of all time?
This fairly new to the scene balm caught on quick with a formula that hydrates while providing a sheer wash of color.
Maybelline Baby Lips, $2.99; at Target
For deeper moisturization on the go, Mac's lip conditioner gets the job done.
Mac Lip Conditioner, $16; at Mac Cosmetics
For a quick touch up in the hydration department, this formula soothes your lips and keeps them supple.
Carmex Original Moisturizing External Analgesic Lip Balm, $11 for a pack of 12; at Walmart
For a full eight hours of hydration, this balm from Elizabeth Arden gets our vote.
Elizabeth 8-Hr Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, $22; at Elizabeth Arden
This one's been around forever, but it's a classic solution to dry, chapped lips. Plus, the flavor options are endless.
Soft Lips Lip Protectant/Sunscreen, $2.99; at Walgreens
Take moisture to the next level with a luxurious option for moisturizing your lips at any time of day.
Caudalie Lip Conditioner, $12; at Sephora
A staple in every girl's purse since it was created, you can't go wrong with Chapstick.
Chapstick Classic Lip Balm, $3.49 for a 3-pack; at Bed Bath & Beyond
Perfect for the nightstand or to keep around the house, rosebud salve has a nostalgic scent and moisturizes phenomenally.
Rosebud Perfume Company Rosebud Salve, $6; at Sephora
For a perfect little pop of color that keeps lips moisturized, try an unconventional take on lip color. Ever since the debut of Clinique's Chubby Sticks, we won't leave the house without one in our bag.
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $17; at Sephora
Medicated lip balms can work wonders, and cooling formulas like this one are soothing, plus prevent dry lips.
Blistex Medicated Lip Balm, Lip Protectant and Sunscreen, $2.84 for a 3-pack; at Walmart
A fan favorite for moisture and taste, this is sure to cure your dry lips. When Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment came out, it was an almost instant cult classic.
Fresh Therapy Lip Treatment, $24; at Sephora
With a unique shape for optimal application, the pop culture phenomenon that is the EOS egg will hydrate lips and give you an extra bonus with delicious flavors.
EOS Lip Balm, $3.29; at EOS
Take a color that might look intimidating and apply it to your lips for a surprisingly sheer and not so intense color while it moisturizes your lips.
Korres Lip Butter, $12; at Sephora
Coming from a line with great moisturizers and more, this formula is an absolute classic. Infused with beeswax to keep lips moisturized without the drying effect that some lip balms can have, Burt's Bees is a favorite.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, $8.98 for a 4-pack; at Walmart
To give your lips a royal treatment, this balm will do the trick. For added benefits, use right after exfoliating.
Josie Maran Argan Lip Treatment, $16; at Amazon
