The 9 Prettiest Tinted Lip Balms for Under $10

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Poor tinted lip balms—we’re sorry we take you for granted, letting you melt in our glove compartments, or get covered with lint and crumbs in the bottom of our purses, or drop you behind our dressers and never bother to retrieve you. It’s not you, though; it’s us. Because even though we genuinely, truly love tinted lip balms, they’ve kinda been meh on our list of Most Exciting Beauty Products. Until now.

Because spring is here, which means an entirely new, awesome lineup of tinted lip balms has rolled across our desks (literally), and we’ve tested them all, including the deepest plums to the most subtle, barely there pinks, and trust us when we say that we’re obsessed. Of course, we won’t tell you to buy all of them immediately, so we instead edited down our list of favorites to nine winners, so you can pick and choose at your leisure. Good luck choosing, though, because all nine of these suckers are under $10. Happy swiping!

casasola bbt s17 001 The 9 Prettiest Tinted Lip Balms for Under $10

Photo: ImaxTree

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Hibiscus, $5; at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm

Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm in Pink Punch, $4.49; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm
Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm

Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Fiery, $6.89; at Target

Photo: Revlon
Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm
Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm

Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm in Sunny Berry, $8.49; at Neutrogena 

Photo: Neutrogena
Avon True Color Lip Balm
Avon True Color Lip Balm

Avon True Color Lip Balm in Plum Passion, $4; at Avon

Photo: Avon
E.l.f. Tinted Lip Balm
E.l.f. Tinted Lip Balm

E.l.f. Tinted Lip Balm in Bare Kiss, $2; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
SheaMoisture Velvet Lip Crayon
SheaMoisture Velvet Lip Crayon

SheaMoisture Velvet Lip Crayon in Sarah, $9.99; at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm
Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm

Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm in Hint of Coral, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
NYX Cosmetics
NYX Cosmetics

NYX Cosmetics Butter Lip Balm in Macaron, $4; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics

