The Buzziest Lip and Cheek Tints for Multitaskers Low on Time

The Buzziest Lip and Cheek Tints for Multitaskers Low on Time

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER

What’s better than a beauty product that does one thing? Easy answer: one that covers multiple bases at once. While we live for a bold lip-and-liner combo or powder eyeshadow, the only thing we want in the midst of a busy workday is something that takes less than a minute to apply and doesn’t require an instruction booklet to master. Enter the dual lip-and-cheek color. Be it in cream or liquid form, the seasoned multitasker is by far the easiest way to add a natural flush of color to your face with little effort.

In other words, a few swipes will leave you looking as though actual work was put into your look, even if you applied it on the subway or seconds before a last-minute work event. Of course, before you choose any of our favorite (and most popular) options, you should have an idea of what your undertones are so you know what colors to aim for; especially if you’re ordering online without swatching. But once you’ve done that, add any of these to your cart and bring yourself one step closer to the “no-makeup” makeup look you’ve been trying to master … because we know you’ve got it now.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Lorac Pro Hi-Res Lip & Cheek Powder
Lorac PRO Hi-Res Lip & Cheek Powder

Available in six different shades, this product's sponge tip allows for neat and even application on the cheeks or lips.

$19 at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Flesh Beauty Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss
Flesh Beauty Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss

The brand-new brand, helmed by Allure's founding editor-in-chief Linda Wells, includes a peach gloss, flecked with pink and gold shimmer that can be worn alone or with makeup.

$20 at Flesh Beauty

Photo: Flesh Beauty
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint
Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint

This cream water-resistant dual formula is available in eight different shades, from roses and berries to the brightest pinks and oranges.

$25 at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Nars The Multiple
Nars The Multiple

This multipurpose stick can be used on the eyes, lips, cheeks, and body.

$39 at Nars

Photo: Nars
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek

A gel-like organic option for when you want a flush of color and some hydration to boot.

$36 at RMS Beauty

Photo: RMS Beauty
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint
Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint

The organic ingredients in this cream formula allow for a plumping effect on the lips.

$39 at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Lilah B. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek
Lilah B. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

This creamy lip-and-cheek duo delivers a matte finish for those who want to ward off excess oil.

$46 at Lilah Beauty

Photo: Lilah B.
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek

The mango butter in this sheer color stick will deliver a boost of moisture as you swipe it on.

$24 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Pixi by Petra Multibalm
Pixi by Petra Multibalm

It's infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and rose hip oil to protect your face and lips from drying out under the sun.

$6 at Pixi Beauty

Photo: Pixi by Petra
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Stila Cosmetics Convertible Color
Stila Cosmetics Convertible Color

An award-winning two-in-one lipstick and blush available in four creamy flesh-toned shades.

$25 at Stila

Photo: Stila Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Bite Beauty Prismatic Pearl Multistick
Bite Beauty Multistick

This lip, cheek, and body stick goes on like a cream but dries into a powder.

$24 at Bite Beauty

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | NudeStix Nudies All Over Face Color Glow
NudeStix Nudies All Over Face Color Glow

With a dual-use color balm on one side and application brush on the other, this is a must-have companion for your purse.

$30 at NudeStix

Photo: NudeStix
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Benefit Cosmetics BeneTint Cheek & Lip Stain
Benefit Cosmetics BeneTint Cheek & Lip Stain

This liquid rose-tinted stain is an OG in the lip and cheek game, thanks to its subtle, kiss-proof formula.

$30 at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Make Beauty Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick
Make Beauty Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick

Vitamins C and E hydrate the skin so you needn't worry about your makeup clashing with whatever skin-care products you're wearing underneath.

$28 at Make Beauty

Photo: Make Beauty
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | CliniqueFIT Lip + Cheek Flush
CliniqueFIT Lip + Cheek Flush

When you've just finished exercising but don't feel like applying an entire face, this is your post-makeup glow in a tube.

$23 at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Palladio I'm Blushing 2-IN-1 Cheek & Lip Tint
Palladio I'M BLUSHING 2-IN-1 Cheek & Lip Tint

When you're looking for the most subtle, dewy flush of color, grab this drugstore favorite.

$8 at Palladio

Photo: Palladio
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Frank Body Lip Tint
Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip & Cheek Tint

The brand behind everyone's favorite body coffee scrub also surprised us with a cherry-colored gloss that can be worn on the lips and cheeks.

$12 at Frank Body

Photo: Frank Body
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Supergoop! Perk Up! Lip and Cheek Treat
Supergoop! Perk Up! Lip and Cheek Treat

A pop of effortless color, with SPF to match.

$22 at Supergoop!

Photo: Supergoop
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Vincent Longo Lip Tint
Vincent Longo Lip and Cheek Gel Stain

Lightweight sheer color that literally feels like the moisturizer you would probably wear underneath.

$24 at Vincent Longo

Photo: Vincent Longo
STYLECASTER | Lip and Cheek Products | Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks

This creamy multiuse formula comes with a compact so you can truly apply on the go.

$32 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown

