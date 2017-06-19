The Best Leg Exercises For Seriously Toned Quads and Calves

If it’s strong, toned, lean legs you’re after, we have two words for you: Kayla. Itsines. Truly, have you seen this woman’s calves? Have you? The ultra-fit personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur (and her ripped body) is her own best marketing tool. Itsines also happens to have a casual seven million Instagram followers who look to the 26-year-old for workout tips and a whopping 20 million who swear by her signature 28-minute circuit workouts, now also conveniently available on the Sweat with Kayla app.

So with the arrival of high hemline season, we asked Kayla to share her favorite leg workouts with us, and she came back with this: Two circuits that you should repeat as many times as possible during a seven-minute session that will ultimately shape-up your body in no time. Just follow four seven-minute sessions—two on each circuit—and “aim to complete the exercises in each circuit as many times as you can before the timer goes off,” she told us.

Once each seven minute session is over, you’ve earned a short 30-60 second break. “While you’re aiming to complete each exercise as quickly as possible, it is important that you maintain proper technique throughout,” Kayla advises, so keep reading below for a full breakdown of the exact circuits.

Circuit 1:

Reverse Lunge + Knee Lift: 24 reps (12 per side)

Close Squat:15 reps

Tuck Jump: 15 reps

Outward Snap Jump: 20 reps

Circuit 2:

Jump Lunge: 24 reps (12 per side)

Sumo Squat: 15 reps

Broad Jump: 20 reps

Mountain Climber:40 reps (20 per side)