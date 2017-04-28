13 Best Korean Beauty Products That’ll Truly Transform Your Skin

By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock—no, scratch that; unless you’ve been living in a “Blast from the Past” apocalyptic bunker for the last two years with zero communication with the outside world, then you’ve undoubtedly already heard of America’s obsession with Korean beauty products, and for good reason: They really, truly work.

Sure, on one side of the K-beauty spectrum, you’ve got your gimmicky banana-shaped hand creams and hair masks housed in mayonnaise jars, but on the other side, you’ve got insanely powerful eye creams infused with snail mucin (which helps reduce fine lines), cleansing oils and balms that remove waterproof makeup without stripping skin, gentle toners that kill whiteheads and blackheads while moisturizing your face, and approximately a billion other excellent mashups that all work to hydrate your skin while zapping dark spots, wrinkles, discoloration, and acne. Basically, K-beauty is life.

But we also know that K-beauty can be overwhelming—where do you start when you don’t even know what half of the ingredients do, and you can’t physically pick them up in the skin-care aisle at CVS? That’s where we come in. We rounded up the 13 best, top-rated, must-have-or-I’ll-cry products that have become cult favorites in the Korean (and now American) beauty world, so you, too, can fall in love. Click through to see the lineup!