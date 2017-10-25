15 Korean Beauty Products You Need to Try At Least Once

It’s safe to say Korean beauty products are here to stay. They skyrocketed to popularity a few years back, and though we’re suckers for packaging, we were almost afraid that some of the products were a little gimmicky because the way they were marketed was so darn cutesy. But turns out a lot of these products are the real deal—if you know what to buy.

Obviously all of the K-beauty masks and creams filling shelves are not authentic, so how are we supposed to know which of them are the best Korean beauty products on the market?

We did some research and rounded up the 15 Korean beauty products that you absolutely HAVE to try. From cult classics to new favorites, get your shopping cart ready—these are going to change you life.

Originally published December 2015. Updated October 2017.