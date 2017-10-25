15 Korean Beauty Products You Need to Try At Least Once

It’s safe to say Korean beauty products are here to stay. They skyrocketed to popularity a few years back, and though we’re suckers for packaging, we were almost afraid that some of the products were a little gimmicky because the way they were marketed was so darn cutesy. But turns out a lot of these products are the real deal—if you know what to buy.
Obviously all of the K-beauty masks and creams filling shelves are not authentic, so how are we supposed to know which of them are the best Korean beauty products on the market?
We did some research and rounded up the 15 Korean beauty products that you absolutely HAVE to try. From cult classics to new favorites, get your shopping cart ready—these are going to change you life.
Originally published December 2015. Updated October 2017.
These are the 15 K-beauty products that you have to try.
This amazing hydrating toner is going to make a believer out of even toner-skeptics. Gentle, refreshing and cleansing, it will totally revitalize your skin.
Son & Park Beauty Water, $30 at Soko Glam
These refreshing, adorably packaged solid perfumes are the perfect way to give your midday fragrance game a fun boost.
TONYMOLY Hello Bunny Perfume Bar, $12 at Urban Outfitters
The original cushion compact foundation, Iope is still doing it better than anyone else in the makeup game. This feather-light foundation vanishes into your complexion, leaving you with an unbelievably perfect, even complexion.
IOPE Air Cushion Sunblock XP, SPF 50, $38.90 at Amazon
If you've been looking to try a cleansing oil, this is the product for you. The wonderfully rich, solid oil breaks down every trace of your makeup, emulsifying into a creamy milk when combined with water, then rinsing clean. Perfect for dry or dehydrated this skin, we find this cleanser even lightly exfoliates without stripping skin in the slightest.
Erborian Solid Cleansing Oil, $39 at Sephora
A fun trick we've picked up from the K-beauty world: vibrant lips make skin automatically look more luminous. And there's no better way to get vibrant lips than with these amazing lip colors. In a variety of fun, candy-like colors, you can apply a single layer for a subtle wash of color or build coats for a matte, long-lasting lipstick look.
PERIPERA Peri's Cushion Lips, $11.20 at Soko Glam
Korean skin care basically pioneered the sheet mask, and these insanely hydrating versions from Dr. Jart+ are by far the best. If you need to banish dullness and boost your radiance in less than half an hour, you owe it to yourself to try one of these.
Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask, $7.50 at Sephora
We're always on the lookout for a great black liner, and this checks all our boxes: the easy to use marker tip makes the perfect flick a cinch; the black is truly black, matte in one swipe and opaque; it lasts all day, and well into the night. We love it.
CLIO Waterproof Pen Liner, $17 at Soko Glam
This spray sunscreen is one of the best we've ever tried: non-sticky with a light and refreshing scent and a serious SPF. What could be better than that?
MISSHA All Around Safe Block Spray Sun Milk SPF 50, $14.50 at Amazon
The built-in brush and wonderfully soft gel combines to create an amazingly versatile brow product—not only does this fill in any open spaces caused by overplucking, it fills your brows in so naturally, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Touch In Sol Brow Gellin Gel Eyebrow Styler, $15.90 at Yes Style
Get on this product, because soon this format is going to be everywhere. The solid, stick foundation has a moisturizing "essence" core—so this is cover-up and skincare all in one. Pull off the cap at the base to reveal a dense brush perfect for blending.
Son & Park Glow Ring Foundation, $37 at Soko Glam
Want to add some fun to your manicure? These adorable stickers are totally perfect. Add one to each nail or keep them as an accent.
Etude House Play Nail Stickers, $9.99 at Amazon
This gorgeous gel mask is amazing for soothing, de-puffing and brightening the eyes. Use weekly for best results—after a month, you won't believe it.
Banila Co. It Radiant Hydrogel Sheet Mask, $13.17 at Amazon
This beautifully tinted, hydrating lip balm doesn't just give you the perfect kisser of your dreams—it also comes in the cutest packaging we've ever seen.
Too Cool for School Dinoplaz Lip Balm, $15 at Nordstrom
If you're looking for a perfect little pop of color on your cheeks, search no further. These cute little sticks are loaded with floral extracts like Rosemary, Calendula and Safflower that keep skin hydrated while giving it a healthy glow.
TONYMOLY Spoiler Blush Stick, $19 at TONYMOLY
Um, these are shaped like little eggs and contain actual real egg shell powder to help shrink large pores. We purchase on the adorable factor alone.
It Girls Real Egging Packs Night Sleeping Masks, $14.95 at Hi Korean Fashion