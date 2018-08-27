The Best New K-Beauty Products To Try in 2018

Deciding upon the most effective beauty regime can be a difficult process. Not only does budget play a major part, opinions differ wildly on the products you need to use. For these reasons, it’s not too surprising to see the rise in popularity of Korean beauty products. They’re effective, unique, and are often priced pretty affordably.

If you can’t get enough of k-beauty and skincare, here are some new products you probably haven’t heard about yet to try out now.

1. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

The Face Shop Cleansing Foam moisturizes, detoxifies and brightens skin using a formula made of rice water and moringa oil. With a creamy texture, you’ll enjoy easy application followed by hydrated and brighter skin that feels fresh and clean.

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam, available at Amazon

2. Etude House Wonder Pore Freshener

With 7 handy skin benefits all rolled into one effective product, the Etude Pore Freshener will give your pores a complete cleanse to leave them feeling nice and tightened. This intensive cleaning agent includes ingredients such as mineral oil, talc and silicone oil, which all help to balance pH levels in the skin.

Etude House Wonder Pore Freshener, available at Amazon

3. Oh K! Coconut Water Fiber Face Masks

Inside this multi-pack, you will find 3 coconut fiber face masks to restore lackluster skin. Each mask is infused with coconut water to prevent any evaporation, ensuring maximum absorption. It can also be paired with a exfoliating cleansing pad to optimize the hydrating effects.

Oh K! Coconut Water Fiber Face Masks, available at Amazon

4. NOONI Snowflake Whipping Cleanser

This whipping cleanser is enriched with anti-aging pearl powder and a complex of 7 white flowers to brighten, hydrate and calm your skin. When you apply it, the cleanser transforms from a silky cream into a snow-like fluff that will remove makeup, sebum build ups and impurities, leaving your face feeling fresh and cleansed.

NOONI Snowflake Whipping Cleanser, available at Amazon

5. SKINRx MadeCera Re-turn Cream

SKINRx Re-turn Cream is an answer-to-everything cream that can moisturize, relieve irritation, accelerate skin repair and even improve your complexion. The cream itself features a mix of naturally-fermented ceramides. Plus, it can be used as a priming cream for your makeup.

SKINRx MadeCera Re-turn Cream, available at Amazon

6. Skin & Lab Dr. Color Effect Red Cream

The Skin & Lab Red Cream is made with a million Damascus rose stem cells. These cells enhance the moisturizing cream, which also firms the skin and fights against the appearance of wrinkles. The other ingredients, including lyceum, pomegranate, blueberry, acai berry and niacin-amide, are also effective in brightening and hydrating the skin, too.

Skin & Lab Dr. Color Effect Red Cream, available at Amazon

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.