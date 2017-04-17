12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

If you’re anything like us, a good chunk of your paycheck already goes to Sephora. And honestly, we can’t think of a better place to spend money—although, we’ll still take a minute to apologize to your wallet, since we’re about to entice you to go on yet another Sephora shopping spree. Because recently, we’ve discovered something new about Sephora: Lurking beneath all of the incredibly popular brands you already know and love is a whole world of indie beauty products that we somehow never knew existed, and yes, we are in love.

Sure, we’ll always hold our tried-and-true staples close to heart, but these indie beauty products are seriously cool, like a creamy highlighter stick that gives you Hailey Baldwin-level cheekbones, a very minimalist-looking (and hydrating) conditioning mask, and an incredibly pretty, metallic-gold lipstick (yes, gold). So start saving up now, because you have exactly five minutes until your willpower is totally depleted. Click through to see our favorites, and godspeed.