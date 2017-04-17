12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora

If you’re anything like us, a good chunk of your paycheck already goes to Sephora. And honestly, we can’t think of a better place to spend money—although, we’ll still take a minute to apologize to your wallet, since we’re about to entice you to go on yet another Sephora shopping spree. Because recently, we’ve discovered something new about Sephora: Lurking beneath all of the incredibly popular brands you already know and love is a whole world of indie beauty products that we somehow never knew existed, and yes, we are in love.
Sure, we’ll always hold our tried-and-true staples close to heart, but these indie beauty products are seriously cool, like a creamy highlighter stick that gives you Hailey Baldwin-level cheekbones, a very minimalist-looking (and hydrating) conditioning mask, and an incredibly pretty, metallic-gold lipstick (yes, gold). So start saving up now, because you have exactly five minutes until your willpower is totally depleted. Click through to see our favorites, and godspeed.
Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment
Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment, $42; at Sephora
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick in Gold, $22; at Sephora
Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum
Dr Roebuck’s Reverse Aging Serum, $59; at Sephora
Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer
Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer, $42; at Sephora
Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray
Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish-Ment Braids and Locs Spray, $24; at Sephora
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $24; at Sephora
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque
Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque, $65; at Sephora
Stellar Cosmic Face Powder
Stellar Cosmic Face Powder in Haze, $30; at Sephora
Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte
Natasha Denona Blackest Black Eyeshadow Matte, $29; at Sephora
Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo
Vernon Francois Co-Wash Shampoo, $30; at Sephora
Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick
Bésame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick in Victory Red, $22; at Sephora
Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer
Dr Roebuck’s Pure Face Moisturizer, $36; at Sephora
