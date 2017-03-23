10 Best Illuminating Moisturizers for Glowing, Dewy, Perfect-AF Skin

OK, but really, what’s more beautiful than insanely glow-y, dewy skin? No, go ahead—we’ll wait as you try to think. Because for whatever reason, there’s something incredibly mesmerizing about skin that looks like it’s been misted with happiness and lit from within by a candle. And though that iridescent, glimmer-y skin seems only reserved for Photoshopped magazine covers, we promise you when we say that you can easily get the glow-y look at home, as long as you use the right products.

Enter: illuminating moisturizers, the byproduct of cramming the light of one-billion moons into a sheer, dewy moisturizer. Yes, your serums, masks, and exfoliators are almost equally as awesome and important for your skin, but if you want a truly natural-looking glow, with none of the Kylie Jenner-level highlighting or strobing, then illuminating moisturizers are your new best friends.

Luckily, these VIPs come in both tinted and untinted formulas, so you don’t need to give up your favorite face cream or foundation to get ridiculously perfect-looking, slept-on-a-beach-for-12-hours skin. And to get you started, we rounded up the absolute best illuminating moisturizers that we guaranteed will make your skin look 100-percent brighter and dewier than it was before. Oh, and the answer to our initial question? Nothing. Nothing is better than glow-y skin.