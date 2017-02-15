The 7 Best Highlighters For a Subtle, So-Pretty Glow

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and her millions and millions of fans, contouring and highlighting is pretty much a fact of life by now, which means using a great highlighter is a crucial part of the process. Because if you settle for some shimmery, glittery-as-hell highlighter that you used on Halloween two years ago, you’re just asking to look like a craft-project gone wrong. And nobody wants that.

So to keep you from the disco-ballin’ shame, we rounded up our favorite highlighters that will make your cheekbones quite literally glow, as if your face were cast in a permanent Instagram filter. We promise if you blend them (really, really well, and with a gentle touch), you’ll look less like you fell into a tub of sparkles and more like a camera-ready Kardashian.