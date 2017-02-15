StyleCaster
The 7 Best Highlighters For a Subtle, So-Pretty Glow

The 7 Best Highlighters For a Subtle, So-Pretty Glow

The 7 Best Highlighters For a Subtle, So-Pretty Glow
Photo: ImaxTree

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and her millions and millions of fans, contouring and highlighting is pretty much a fact of life by now, which means using a great highlighter is a crucial part of the process. Because if you settle for some shimmery, glittery-as-hell highlighter that you used on Halloween two years ago, you’re just asking to look like a craft-project gone wrong. And nobody wants that.

So to keep you from the disco-ballin’ shame, we rounded up our favorite highlighters that will make your cheekbones quite literally glow, as if your face were cast in a permanent Instagram filter. We promise if you blend them (really, really well, and with a gentle touch), you’ll look less like you fell into a tub of sparkles and more like a camera-ready Kardashian.

Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer
Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer

With a distinctly golden hue and a lineup of natural, good-for-you ingredients (hello, argan and grapeseed oil), this liquid highlighter is pretty much the elixir of youth to your skin. For a more subtle, all-over glow, mix a drop or two in with your favorite foundation or moisturizer before blending it over your skin.

Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer, $26; at Josie Maran

Photo: Josie Maran
Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator
Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator

No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, you have to admit that their makeup game is pretty unparalleled: Those girls glow. And they've got this very special highlighter to thank, because each of these illuminators shades imparts a ridiculously luminous finish that shines without any sparkle. No wonder they're constantly selling out.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Illuminator, $28; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed

The liquid version of this silky powder is the stuff of legends, but we prefer the "pressed" take on it—so much less mess, and fewer opportunities to waste product. Plus, despite it being a powder, it has almost a creamy feel on your skin, and it reflects light like nothing else we've ever tried.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed, $38; at Becca

Photo: Becca
Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Powder in Candlelight
Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Powder in Candlelight

You can brush this powder over the same ol' places you’d usually put highlighter—cheekbones, brow bone, temples—or you could branch out and try a hint of this shimmery, apricot-hued powder on your collarbones, shoulders, and eyelids. The glow it casts is so lovely and natural-looking that we’d hardly want to restrain it.

Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Powder in Candlelight, $44; at Sephora

Photo: Kevyn Aucoin
Nars The Multiple in Copacabana
Nars The Multiple in Copacabana

This creamy stick highlighter wins awards for good reason: It’s the gold (or, should we say, shimmering pearl) standard for a multitasking highlighter. Blend it over your cheekbones for a super-natural glow, dab it into your lids for a subtle pick-me-up, or tap it on your temples to look instantly more awake.

Nars The Multiple in Copacabana, $39; at Nars

Photo: Nars
Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Packaged in a dual-ended stick, this shimmer-spiked highlighter is a little glitzier than the other options here, making it perfect for a night out. And, thanks to its champagne undertones, it's especially flattering on any skin tone that's lighter than tan-to-olive.

Benefit Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter, $30; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

A staple of beauty editors everywhere, this champagne balm leaves your skin (yes, yours—it works on literally every skin tone) with just the right amount of luminescence. It's also formulated with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil and rosemary extract, so it feels just as good on your skin as it looks.

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38; at RMS Beauty

Photo: RMS Beauty

