31 of the Best Hairstyles to Try This March

With New York, London, and Milan behind us, we’re finally nearing the tail end of Fashion Month. While that mostly means everyone will finally have a chance to catch up on everything that happened over the last few weeks—deciphering that stand-out fall trends, figuring out if no-makeup makeup will ever go away, crowning the next class of street style stars—we can finally gawk over the best hairstyles we saw backstage.

This time around, there were tons of romantic waves (Jenny Packham), lots of blunt bobs (Eckhaus Latta), and a few braids even the most plait-fatigued could get behind (Christian Siriano). And even if you’re not into what happens on the runway, you can still steal beauty inspiration from the designers—and rejoice in the fact that you can finally toss your beanie away. Ahead, 31 hairstyles to try in March, including a cool way to wear your bangs, an unfussy topknot that’ll take five seconds flat to do, and a slicked-back wet look that won’t make you look like a drowned rat—promise.