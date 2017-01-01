31 So-Pretty Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Month

We know, we know: You’re probably not going to get out of bed for most of the day, and if by some miracle you make it out the door, you’re sure as hell not doing your hair. That’s fair—you just spent 31 straight days braiding and twisting and curling and teasing and whatever else it took to get “holiday party-ready,” whatever that means. Today, you rest.

But tomorrow’s a new day, and even though you might not have to tease your hair into a half-up-slicked-back-reverse-French-braided bun, you don’t have to resort to the ol’ wash-and-go. Ahead, 31 easy hairstyles to try this month that don’t take four hands and a double-jointed wrist to complete.