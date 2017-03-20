StyleCaster
25 of the Best New Haircuts to Copy This Spring

If you’re a sentient human being, you already know that spring is upon us (if, of course, you ignore the massive blizzards happening in half of the country right now), which means everything in your life is about to get shorter—your pants, your shirts, your patience for cold weather, and, of course, your hair.

We’re not saying you should definitely, absolutely chop off your hair in the next month like every other celebrity and cool person you know, but, uh, we’re actually totally saying that. Because you’re currently in the sweet spot of climates, where new bangs won’t stick to your forehead under oppressive heat, and short, curly layers will remain manageable in the tepid humidity for another few months. Basically, if you’ve ever wanted to try out a new hairstyle with as little fuss as possible, now is your chance.

So to get you started on your hair transformation, we rounded up our absolute favorite haircuts that you’ll be seeing all over your newsfeed in the next few months. Click through the find your new inspo, then get your ass to a salon pronto.

1 of 25
Blunt, Shoulder-Length Lob
Blunt, Shoulder-Length Lob
Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Layered Curls with Micro Bangs
Layered Curls with Micro Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped, Textured Waves
Cropped, Textured Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Close-Cut Curls
Close-Cut Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Scattered Layers
Scattered Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Short, Layered Curls
Short, Layered Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Face-Framing Layers
Face-Framing Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Choppy Bob
Choppy Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Long-Layered Curls
Long-Layered Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Heavy, Feathered Bangs
Heavy, Feathered Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Soft, Varied Layers
Soft, Varied Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Rounded curls
Rounded curls
Photo: Getty Images
Blunt Bob
Blunt Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers
Long Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Long, Angled Layers
Long, Angled Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped Lob
Cropped Lob
Photo: Getty Images
Blunt, Single-Layered Bob
Blunt, Single-Layered Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Layered Curls
Layered Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Face-Framing Bangs
Face-Framing Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Soft, Feathery Layers
Soft, Feathery Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Long, Thick Bangs
Long, Thick Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Long, Angled Lob
Long, Angled Lob
Photo: Getty Images
Textured, Cropped Bob
Textured, Cropped Bob
Photo: Getty Images

share