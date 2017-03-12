10 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Walmart

“Wait, you can buy Oribe at Walmart?!” cried literally every single editor in the office when I announced this fact. Yes, folks, you can actually buy Oribe products at Walmart, proving, once again, that Walmart officially carries everything you could ever need, including an insanely awesome range of hair products that you may not have known about.
No, really. Sure, you can stock up on your basic drugstore brands, but you can also find some truly excellent, under-the-radar brands that you’d find in the best of salons, like Kérastase shine spray, It’s a 10 root-boosting spray, or Miss Jessie’s curl cream. But rather than have you dig through the aisles and aisles of hair products to find the gems, we hand-picked them for you, below. Keep reading to see the best goodies to buy during your next shopping trip, which should be, what, in a few hours?
Photo: ImaxTree
Curls Coconut Curlada Conditioner
Curls Coconut Curlada Conditioner, $9.97; at Walmart
Toni & Guy Casual Matt Texture Dry Shampoo
Toni & Guy Casual Matt Texture Dry Shampoo, $12.33; at Walmart
It's a 10 Miracle Blowdry Volumizer
It's a 10 Miracle Blowdry Volumizer, $12.88; at Walmart
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $41.99; at Walmart
Joico Smooth Cure Thermal Styling Protectant
Joico Smooth Cure Thermal Styling Protectant, $8.49; at Walmart
Kérastase Gloss Appeal Instant Shine Top Coat
Kérastase Gloss Appeal Instant Shine Top Coat, $33.49; at Walmart
Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque
Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque, $16.82; at Walmart
Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls
Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls, $21.97; at Walmart
Petal Fresh Pure Rosemary & Mint Volumizing Conditioner
Petal Fresh Pure Rosemary & Mint Volumizing Conditioner, $6.97; at Walmart
Lottabody Love Me 5-in-1 Miracle Styling Hair Creme
Lottabody Love Me 5-in-1 Miracle Styling Hair Creme, $3.87; at Walmart
