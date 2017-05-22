13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target

OK, so we’ve all come to the mutual understanding that Target is a freakishly addicting one-stop shop gifted to us from the beauty gods, right? I mean, don’t get us wrong—Sephora and Ulta will always have a special place in our hearts, but we can’t help but shed tears of joy when we leave Target with our boring necessities (you know, the totally useless stuff, like food and toilet paper) plus a boatload of our favorite skin-care and makeup products. And to make matters worse for our bank accounts, we’ve also discovered that Target may or may not be our new go-to for seriously good hair products that we just didn’t know existed.

No really, Target is straight-up overflowing with some of the most top-notch hair products on the market right now, like Insta-worthy brand Amika and the ocean-inspired newbie The Seaweed Bath Co. And since we can hardly contain our love affair with Target to the confines of our own beauty vanities, we figured we’d let you in on all of the must-have products currently in our carts. Click through to see 13 of Target’s best hair products, above!