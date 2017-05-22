StyleCaster
13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn't Know Were at Target

13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target

13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target
Photo: ImaxTree

OK, so we’ve all come to the mutual understanding that Target is a freakishly addicting one-stop shop gifted to us from the beauty gods, right? I mean, don’t get us wrong—Sephora and Ulta will always have a special place in our hearts, but we can’t help but shed tears of joy when we leave Target with our boring necessities (you know, the totally useless stuff, like food and toilet paper) plus a boatload of our favorite skin-care and makeup products. And to make matters worse for our bank accounts, we’ve also discovered that Target may or may not be our new go-to for seriously good hair products that we just didn’t know existed.

MORE: The 25 Prettiest, Most-Inspiring 2017 Cannes Beauty Looks

No really, Target is straight-up overflowing with some of the most top-notch hair products on the market right now, like Insta-worthy brand Amika and the ocean-inspired newbie The Seaweed Bath Co. And since we can hardly contain our love affair with Target to the confines of our own beauty vanities, we figured we’d let you in on all of the must-have products currently in our carts. Click through to see 13 of Target’s best hair products, above!

MORE: 5 So-Pretty Beachy Makeup Tutorials to Try Today

Pacifica Well Conditioned One Step Gentle Cleanser & Conditioner
Pacifica Well Conditioned One Step Gentle Cleanser & Conditioner

Pacifica Well Conditioned One Step Gentle Cleanser & Conditioner, $9.99; at Target

 

Photo: Pacifica
Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme
Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme

Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme, $14; at Target

 

Photo: Kristin Ess
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Argan Shampoo
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Argan Shampoo

The Seaweed Bath Co. Natural Balancing Eucalyptus & Peppermint Argan Shampoo, $12.99; at Target

 

Photo: The Seaweed Bath Co.
Bare Republic Eco-Active UV Protecting Hair Serum
Bare Republic Eco-Active UV Protecting Hair Serum

Bare Republic Eco-Active UV Protecting Hair Serum, $14.99; at Target

Photo: Bare Republic
Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo
Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo

Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo, $5.99; at Target

Photo: Batiste
Amika Sea Buckthorn Berry Leave In Cream
Amika Sea Buckthorn Berry Leave In Cream

Amika Sea Buckthorn Berry Leave In Cream, $16.79; at Target

 

Photo: Amika
Photo: ImaxTree
Eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment
Eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment

Eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment, $17; at Target

Photo: Eva NYC
Kenra Volume Spray
Kenra Volume Spray

Kenra Volume Spray, $17; at Target

Photo: Kenra
OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray

OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray, $6.99; at Target

Photo: OGX
Peter Coppola Legacy Infusion Anti-Frizz Cream
Peter Coppola Legacy Infusion Anti-Frizz Cream

Peter Coppola Legacy Infusion Anti-Frizz Cream, $30; at Target

Photo: Peter Coppola
Renpure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Micro Mist
Renpure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Micro Mist

Renpure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Micro Mist, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Renpure
Acure Smooth + Manageable Shampoo
Acure Smooth + Manageable Shampoo

Acure Smooth + Manageable Shampoo, $11.89; at Target

 

Photo: Acure
Andalou Naturals Argan & Sweet Orange Moisture Rich Conditioner
Andalou Naturals Argan & Sweet Orange Moisture Rich Conditioner

Andalou Naturals Argan & Sweet Orange Moisture Rich Conditioner, $9.99; at Target

 

Photo: Andalou Naturals
Photo: ImaxTree

