The Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 SAG Awards

Photo: Getty Images

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially here, and that means pretty much every single beautiful, glamorous, and fancy person in Hollywood has gathered in one building to congratulate one another on being awesome. And for us, that means we get two hours of shockingly pretty hair and beauty looks from some of the most-talented and wizard-like hairstylists and makeup artists. And, naturally, we’re waiting with bated breath.

Approximately one-zillion screenshot-worthy hair and makeup looks have already pranced down the 78-degree Los Angeles red carpet (does winter even exist in Hollywood?), like Danielle Brooks’ gorgeous hair, Yara Shahidi’s smokey eye, and Ariel Winter’s bold lip, giving us a year’s-worth of beauty inspiration and a lifetime’s amount of FOMO. And because we couldn’t choose just one look we loved, we rounded up the very best of the best beauty looks from the 2017 SAG Awards, below.

1 of 31
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Photo: Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Getty Images
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: Getty Images
Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Photo: Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Photo: Getty Images
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Photo: Getty Images
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush
Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Photo: Getty Images
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks
Photo: Getty Images
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Photo: Getty Images
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Photo: Getty Images
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz
Photo: Getty Images
Talulah Riley
Talulah Riley
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Sutherland
Sarah Sutherland
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Althaus
Emily Althaus
Photo: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Photo: Getty Images

