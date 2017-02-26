StyleCaster
Share

The Best Hair and Makeup Looks of the 2017 Oscars

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Hair and Makeup Looks of the 2017 Oscars

by
9 Shares
The Best Hair and Makeup Looks of the 2017 Oscars
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight marks the 89th Academy Awards, a.k.a. the Oscars, and you know what that means: The 2017 awards show season is basically over (rest in peace). Whether you’re saying a teary goodbye to your Sunday evenings of judging celeb fashion while eating takeout, or you’re filled with joy at the thought of reading the internet without being inundated with red-carpet coverage, there’s one thing we can all agree on: The Oscars will close out awards season a bang. And tonight has certainly been no exception, with a number of shockingly pretty hair and makeup looks making their way down the red carpet.

MORE: Beginner’s Guide to Makeup: The Easiest Products for Newbies to Use

 
If you managed to stop staring at Hailee Steinfeld’s insanely perfect brows and double-bun updo for more than one minute, you’ll already know how in love we are with Emma Roberts’ classic red lip and tangerine-orange waves. And because we can’t really choose just one of the best looks, we compiled all of the best hair and makeup looks of the 2017 Oscars. Click through to see our favorites!

MORE: Emma Watson’s New Beauty Obsession is So…Emma Watson

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Photo: Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson
Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Emma Watson's New Beauty Obsession is So...Emma Watson

Emma Watson's New Beauty Obsession is So...Emma Watson
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Emma Stone
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Emma Roberts
  • Naomie Harris
  • Viola Davis
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Jessica Biel
  • Octavia Spencer
  • Ruth Negga
  • Sofia Carson
  • Kristin Cavallari
  • Halle Berry
  • Felicity Jones
  • Priyanka Chopra
  • Dakota Johnson
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share