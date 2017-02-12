The Very Best Beauty Looks of The 2017 Grammy Awards

Awards season may be dwindling down (only a few weeks left, folks!), but never fear—tonight marks the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and in a 2017 season of celebrities playing it safe on the red carpet, we welcome the Grammys with open, desperate arms. Because anyone who has ever watched the Grammys knows that anything goes at this awards show, as singers and celebs step out and show us their best and, fingers crossed, riskiest beauty looks.

Thankfully, tonight hasn’t shattered our extremely high hopes. A pink, shimmery smoky eye seemed to be a definitive trend tonight, with top-notch looks from Lea Michele and Tinashe. We were also drawn to Adele’s insanely gorgeous updo, which had us practically glued to our TV. But the biggest hit of the night was definitely Camila Cabello, whose bouncy waves were #goals. Below, we present the best beauty at the 2017 Grammy Awards.