The Very Best Beauty Looks of The 2017 Grammy Awards

by
The Very Best Beauty Looks of The 2017 Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Awards season may be dwindling down (only a few weeks left, folks!), but never fear—tonight marks the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and in a 2017 season of celebrities playing it safe on the red carpet, we welcome the Grammys with open, desperate arms. Because anyone who has ever watched the Grammys knows that anything goes at this awards show, as singers and celebs step out and show us their best and, fingers crossed, riskiest beauty looks.

Thankfully, tonight hasn’t shattered our extremely high hopes. A pink, shimmery smoky eye seemed to be a definitive trend tonight, with top-notch looks from Lea Michele and Tinashe. We were also drawn to Adele’s insanely gorgeous updo, which had us practically glued to our TV. But the biggest hit of the night was definitely Camila Cabello, whose bouncy waves were #goals. Below, we present the best beauty at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

1 of 15
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey
Photo: Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
Diana Gordon
Diana Gordon
Photo: Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
Kat Graham
Kat Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Harris
Bella Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Adele
Adele
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
Tinashe
Tinashe
Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Photo: Getty Images
Lalah Hathaway
Lalah Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images

