These Online Yoga Videos Can Save You a Trip to the Studio

We know that we should get our namaste on and at least try out a yoga class (after all, the practice is known to increase strength and flexibility and alleviate depression and anxiety). But as yoga’s popularity has risen, so has its price. And if you don’t like to get all bendy and sweaty in a group class? Well, it’s not surprising that a private lesson with a yoga instructor will cost you major cash.
Thankfully, there are a number of online yoga classes for all levels that are not only free (!) but also allow you to do yoga within the privacy of your own home. With options ranging from core-centric to short and effective to those that offer relief for specific target areas, there is something for every newbie or not-so-newbie yogi to enjoy.
Check out our list of the best free online yoga videos and then go get your om on!
30-Minute Hatha Yoga for Beginners by ChriskaYoga
New to yoga? Then you’ll appreciate this gentle approach to Hatha yoga that will help ease you into your new practice.
Yoga for Strength — 40-Minute Vinyasa Sequence by Yoga With Adriene
Looking to build muscle and burn some calories? Then you’ll want to check out this heart-pumping routine that will help trim, tone and strengthen your whole body.
Hard Poses Made Easy — Intermediate Yoga With Tara Stiles
If you’re looking to advance your yogi skills, you’ll want to check out this video by yoga veteran Stiles who helps break down intermediate postures to help you gain confidence to tackle them in your next class.
each Yoga With Karena by Tone It Up
Dreaming of doing yoga on the beach? This 20-minute video is perfect for those who want to get away from it all with a fluid yoga workout set to the soothing sounds of the ocean.
10-Minute Power Yoga Workout — Quick Abs & Core by SarahBethYoga
Don’t have a lot of time but want to work on your abs? This short workout will help you strengthen and tone your core.
Hip Mobility by Yoga Detour
With most of us sitting behind desks or in traffic all day, we are causing our hip-flexor muscles to shorten, leading to issues with our joints, including flexibility issues. Restore your hips and pelvic muscles with this quick but effective video.
Foot & Toe Stretches for Happy, Healthy Feet by Brea Johnson
Our feet are often neglected and overlooked despite how much we depend on them to carry us through the day. Show them some love with this video by Brea Johnson, who approaches yoga with an exceptional attentiveness to your muscles and joints.
Yoga for Glutes by GymRa
For those who want to build a bigger booty—or at least a stronger peach—you’ll want to try out this routine that will help sculpt and lift your butt.
Yoga Basics Workout by BeFit
New to yoga or just need a refresher with some of the most basic moves? Then you’ll want to give this easy, breezy workout a try.
30-Minute Power Yoga Flow for Tight Abs & a Toned Butt by PopSugar
There’s nothing like a good power yoga flow to help you feel energized while also strengthening and toning your core and butt for an amazing two-for-one workout.
Yoga for Stress & Anxiety Yoga Class by Five Parks Yoga
Suffer from anxiety? Help alleviate the stress with this routine that’s designed to open and stretch the areas in which we carry most of our stress, like our chest, hips and shoulders.
40-Minute Morning Yoga Class for Increased Energy & Focus by YogiApproved.com
Kick off your morning with this energetic flow that will help get you moving and more focused so you can start your day off right.
Yoga Poses for Better Sex by Healthy Approach
Want to improve your sex life? Who doesn’t? This routine will help you increase your stamina and drive while also toning and trimming your body.
Yoga for Legs & Thighs Workout by Yoga With Kassandra
Yoga Sculpt: Yoga for Arms & Upper Body by Brett Larkin Yoga
There’s a reason “yoga arms” are so sought after—they’re sculpted AF. This workout will help you get those toned biceps and triceps you crave.
