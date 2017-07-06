The 7 Absolute Best Foundations for Oily, Shiny Skin

Ah, there’s nothing quite like summer—the air is warm, the flowers are blooming, and your mornings are spent meticulously applying makeup only to show up to work with all of it dripping down your sweaty face. Basically, summer for anyone with insanely oily skin can be a full-on nightmare. But, we refuse to let the beauty-obsessed of the world spend a full season living in fear of wearing makeup during warmer months, which is why we searched far and wide to find the seven best oil-free foundations that not only mattify shiny skin, but truly stay put, no matter how hot it gets outside.

And before you call us crazy (we get it, slathering on an entire face of foundation seems like the last thing you want to do right now), we’re telling you firsthand that a smooth, matte canvas that won’t smear or smudge is the solution to wearing any makeup this summer. Don’t worry, we’re not talking about pore-clogging, zit-causing formulas, because we’ve found game changers that won’t cake or crack, like a lightweight, yet full-coverage foundation stick from Lancôme, and a sweat-proof, liquid foundation from Revlon. Shop all seven of our picks, ahead, and prepare for a summer where the living is *actually* easy.