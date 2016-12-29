Ask Us: “What Are The Best Foundations for Mature Skin?”

Scroll To See More Images

The search for the best foundation for mature skin is a tough one—mostly because sometimes it means we have to say goodbye to a certain face makeup we’ve relied on for years.

Today’s question comes from R, who asks “I am getting older, and the foundation I’ve always worn no longer works on me! It sinks into wrinkles and doesn’t last on my skin anymore, and I don’t know what to do (other than buy new makeup)! What’s the best foundation for “mature” skin?”

It’s an excellent question, and something we all have to be mindful of: our skin changes with time, and we have to be willing to upgrade our products along with it. Just as you wouldn’t use the anti-acne face wash you loved as a teenager when you’re in your thirties, you likewise wouldn’t use the foundation you were obsessed with in college when you turn 40. Your skin has different concerns! And it’s so important to address those.

So here are the five best foundations for mature skin. As always, you really need to test products like this out to see how they work with your unique skin, so we recommend getting really into samples before you buy. Just a fun tip from us to you.

Lancome Renergie Lift Makeup SPF 20 ($47, Lancome)

This foundation is a superstar. It gives fantastic medium-weight coverage without settling into fine lines, blurs pores and smooths out imperfections, all while looking incredibly natural. We love that it includes SPF—something that skin of every age needs—but never gets cakey or greasy.



Revlon ColorStay Whipped Creme Makeup ($15, Ulta)

If you’re looking for a great color range and superior wear in a lightweight, silky-feeling package, this is the foundation for you. This has some major staying power, and never collects in lines. We also find that it provides a really great, primer-like base on which to layer products like blush—so if thats something you look for, you’ve found your perfect foundation match.

Iman Second to None Liquid Makeup ($16, Iman Cosmetics)

If you find that the foundation world doesn’t cater to your skin tone, Iman is here to save you. Her Second to None foundation truly IS second to none, especially for its long wear and subtle blurring effect. Apply it with a brush or your fingers for best results, set with powder and marvel at the perfection of your complexion.

Boots No7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 ($14, Target)

We’ll tell you a secret: tinted moisturizers are mature skin’s best friend. Not only do they keep you hydrated all day—which gives you a beautiful glow—they tend to be lighter weight than classic foundations. This means they float on the skin, rather than caking up on you; if you’re into a very minimal, natural look, this is the product for you. We love how sheer and gorgeous the Boots formula is—even on oily skin, it covers, enhances and stays all day.

Clinique Almost Powder Makeup ($27, Macys.com)

This is a classic. We know what you’re thinking: isn’t powder foundation the natural enemy of mature skin? Well, set your mind at ease, because it isn’t. Almost Powder gives you the most perfectly airbrushed skin of your life, gliding over fine lines and hiding pores without leaving you looking like a powdered doughnut. It’s a miracle, and we are HERE for those!

If you have a pressing beauty question, holler at your girls! We are always happy to help.



