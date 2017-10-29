StyleCaster
11 Nail Polish Colors That Match the Fall Leaves

by
Photo: STYLECASTER

Whether you do it yourself or sit in a salon chair, the start of a fall season calls for a manicure that matches the season. If you’re ready to trade in your vibrant summer shades for something just as bright, but a little more autumn, why not take cues from Mother Nature?

The idea of matching your colors to the fall leaves may seem a bit corny, but there are some seriously stunning red, orange and yellow shades worthy of a mani-gram. Coat your nail beds in 11 of the best options, ahead.

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Christian Louboutin Polish

Christian Louboutin Polish in "Mula Lisa"

$50, at Christian Louboutin

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Marc Jacobs Beauty Polish

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in "Snap!"

$18, at Marc Jacobs

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Smith & Cult Polish

Smith & Cult Polish in "Tang Bang"

$18, at Smith & Cult

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Essie Nail Polish

Essie in "Forever Yummy"

$9, at Essie

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish

Deborah Lippmann in "It's Raining Men"

$18, at Deborah Lippmann

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | NARS Nail Polish

NARS Nail Polish in "Blow Up"

$20, at NARS

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Sally Hensen Nail Polish

Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Xtreme Wear in "Mellow Yellow"

$2.89, at Walgreens

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Tom Ford Nail Polish

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in "Carnal Red"

$36, at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Urban Outfitters

UO Classics Collection Nail Polish in "Spiked Punch"

$5, at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish

Deborah Lippmann in "Walking on Sunshine"

$18, at Deborah Lippmann

STYLECASTER | Best Fall Nail Polish Colors | OPI Nail Polish

OPI Nordic Collection Nail Lacquer in "Can't Afjord Not To"

$19.95, at Adore Beauty

