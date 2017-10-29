11 Nail Polish Colors That Match the Fall Leaves

Whether you do it yourself or sit in a salon chair, the start of a fall season calls for a manicure that matches the season. If you’re ready to trade in your vibrant summer shades for something just as bright, but a little more autumn, why not take cues from Mother Nature?

The idea of matching your colors to the fall leaves may seem a bit corny, but there are some seriously stunning red, orange and yellow shades worthy of a mani-gram. Coat your nail beds in 11 of the best options, ahead.