50 Beauty Products That Will Sell Out Fast This Holiday Season

50 Beauty Products That Will Sell Out Fast This Holiday Season

by
50 Beauty Products That Will Sell Out Fast This Holiday Season
Photo: STYLECASTER

Each year, we’re bombarded with a slew of beauty products for the holidays. Everything claims to be a must-have, but the reality is, some are good. Some are really good. And others are just plain horrible. Thankfully, stores are offering goodies a little earlier each year.

The bad news is, the epic ones sell out super-fast, leaving you to gift friends with so-so candle sets and gift cards they’ll never use.

In an effort to get a head start and point you in the right direction, we’ve dug through and assembled ones that’ll keep giving long after the holiday season. Take a look and shop your favorites.

STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Apa Beauty Sonic White Toothbrush
Apa Beauty Sonic White Toothbrush

There are a million fancy toothbrushes on the market, but this one is different. Its sonic technology delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, and it's pretty enough to display on your vanity. Now that's one hell of a brush.

$250; at ApaBeauty.com

Photo: Apa Beauty
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Chantecaille Touch-Up Essentials
Chantecaille Touch-Up Essentials

Let's be real for a second: When you think of the perfect beauty toolkit for a quick touch-up, we guarantee mascara, lip gloss, and makeup remover comes to mind. Gift your bestie this set so she can quickly refresh her look on-the-go.

$78; at Space NK

Photo: Space NK
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Diptyque 3 Candles Gift Set
Diptyque 3 Candles Gift Set

You want to give this set to your least festive friend. One whiff of any of these candles (the frosted forest is our fave) and she'll be decking the halls in no time.

$105; at Space NK

Photo: Diptyque
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | MAC Cosmetics Snowball Mini Brush Kit
MAC Cosmetics Snowball Mini Brush Kit

This brush set may be mini, but it gets the job done in a major way. We're adding this to our must-have list, too.

$30; at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | NARS The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
NARS The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set

Finding a lipstick set you'll use is tough. Most are too shimmery, too matte or offer colors you'll never use. But, this set is a winner. Featuring four shades, (two new, limited-edition and two existing) and sealed with a golden kiss bag, you'll want to use this for every mistletoe moment.

$49; at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Fig + Yarrow Facial Care Kit
Fig + Yarrow Facial Care Kit

The perfect intro for the skin care newbie.

$76; at Fig + Yarrow

Photo: Fig + Yarrow
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Limited Edition
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Limited Edition Adorned with Swarovski Crystals

Raise your hand if you know a girl who would kill to look like a Victoria’s Secret model. Get this for her STAT!

$250; at Nordstrom

Photo: The Beachwaver Co.
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Grown Alchemist Hand Wash & Hand Cream Twin Set
Grown Alchemist Hand Wash & Hand Cream Twin Set

Basic soap and lotion sets are dead. Upgrade your bathroom or kitchen area with a sophisticated scent.

$60; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Grown Alchemist
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Phyto Mix & Mask Hair Trio
Phyto Mix & Mask Hair Trio

Watch your hair seemingly play magic tricks on you as it transforms from weak and brittle to hydrated, volumized and shiny.

$29; at Dermstore

Photo: Phyto USA
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Olehenriksen Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen Little Wonders

Scratch off all the besties on your list who love to indulge in antiaging serums that help brighten, firm skin, and deliver all-day hydration with vitamin C and collagen. This one is a charm.

$72; at Sephora

Photo: Ole Henriksen
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Make Up For Ever Lustrous Blush Palette
Make Up For Ever Lustrous Blush Palette

Four highlighters, four blushes, and four contour shades across matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes. Need we say more?

$150; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Tatcha Infinite Joy Collection
Tatcha Infinite Joy Collection

The "I don't wear makeup" girl will love this six daily full-size essential collection that promises polished, supple skin.

$500; at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Dermalogica Age Smart Daily Defenders
Dermalogica Age Smart Daily Defenders

Honestly, if this trio containing Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50, Skin Resurfacing Cleanser, and Antioxidant Hydramist doesn't give you smooth, bright skin, we're not sure what will.

$69; at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Elizabeth and James Find Your Nirvana Rollerball Set
Elizabeth and James Find Your Nirvana Rollerball Set

The two newest Elizabeth and James Nirvana fragrances— Amethyst and French Grey—were created to celebrate moments of intimacy and individuality. Sounds like a perfect recipe for the holiday season.

$28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Duo
Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Duo

The soft peony, citrus, and tuberose blend is an instant hit for any special lady.

$22; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Oribe Côte d'Azur Body Collection
Oribe Côte d'Azur Body Collection

Spoil the beauty lover on your list with two full-size luxurious bath essentials and travel size of Oribe's signature fragrance.

$110; at Space NK

Photo: Oribe
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Nyakio The Cold-Press Oils Discovery Kit
Nyakio The Cold-Press Oils Discovery Kit

These fast-absorbing oils target signs of aging such as wrinkles, loss of firmness, dullness, and dehydration. Best of all—they're the perfect size for holiday travel.

$19; at Ulta

Photo: Nyakio
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | The Briogeo Ultimate Hair Goals Holiday Kit
The Briogeo Ultimate Hair Goals Holiday Kit

Nancy Twine left behind a successful Wall Street career to pursue her passion as a natural beauty entrepreneur and birth Briogeo. Anyone with an interest in entrepreneurship (and awesome hair) will appreciate this must-have.

$39; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Beautyblender Blender For All Seasons
Beautyblender Blender For All Seasons

The perfect stocking stuffer that's sure to be a hit.

$65; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | BrushCraft by Artis: The New Classics
BrushCraft by Artis: The New Classics

Speaking of brushes, every beauty girl knows that Artis brushes are like the Mercedes-Benz of makeup brushes. Translation: They are super expensive. Thankfully the brand heard our cry and are now offering brushes for less. Start your collection with this set of 7 pieces.

$100; at BrushCraft as of November 9

Photo: Artis
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Kindred Skincare Co. Cleanse Core Set
Kindred Skincare Co. Cleanse Core Set

Save her the dreadful trip to the skin care counter, and gift her everything she needs for clean, hydrated skin.

$153; at Kindred Skincare Co.

Photo: Kindred Skincare Co.
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Soapwalla Lavender Love Gift Set
Soapwalla Lavender Love Gift Set

Give her the gift of pampering (at home no less) with this vegan and lavender-scented skin care set that smells too good to be true.

$56; at Soapwalla Kitchen

Photo: Soapwalla Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | MAC Cosmetics Snowball Eye Compact in Gold
MAC Cosmetics Snowball Eye Compact in Gold

You'll have to wait until Oct. 19 to score this festive compact, but trust us, it will sell out super fast.

$30; at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | R+Co Day and Night Set
R+Co Day and Night Set

Save this one for the blow-out queen who's #1 goal in life is to have sleek, shiny hair. She'll also be just as excited to get her hands on the stylish canvas bag.

$33; at Space NK

Photo: R+Co
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar
Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar

Behind each numbered window lies one of the brand’s most popular products, including bath oils and salts, body products, facial skincare, hair care and of course, festive teas.

$178; at Susanne Kaufmann

Photo: Susanne Kaufmann
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Space NK Holiday Heroes Gold Edition
Space NK Holiday Heroes Gold Edition

We love this set because it has a little bit of everything: skin care, makeup, and hair care products that are all cult favorites or best sellers.

$99; at Space NK

Photo: Space NK
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Stowaway Cosmetics The Classic Beauty
Stowaway Cosmetics The Classic Beauty

The classic lady who has everything can't deny that this mix of classic red lipstick, a natural blush, and eye makeup will make her an instant standout at any 2018 party.

$49; at Stowaway Cosmetics

Photo: Stowaway Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Colors
Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Colors

For glam girls who have the money (and time), this 50-piece lipstick set is the best specially treated pigments money can buy. The mix of 25 clutch-sized sheer lipsticks and 25 ultra-rich lip color are housed in a black lacquered Tom Ford case, in a mahogany-colored box. Daaaaamn.

$1,980 for the set, $36 each; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Tata Harper Winter Wonders
Tata Harper Winter Wonders

Not many brands can say they create 100% natural and nontoxic luxury skincare on a family farm. But Tata Harper can and its highly effective ingredients prove women don't have to compromise health for beauty. Show your bestie you care with this collection of must-haves.

$125; at Space NK

Photo: Space NK
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Valentino Uomo Holiday Gift Set
Valentino Uomo Holiday Gift Set

Guys can be so picky when it comes to fragrances, but let him get a whiff of this and he'll instantly fall in love.

$103; at Nordstrom

Photo: Valentino
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Yes to Ultimate Mask
Yes to Ultimate Mask

Having a set of five masks that even skin tone, and offer a glow for under $10 is unheard of. Buy this pack (and a few more) and stuff a mask into each stocking on your list.

$9.99; at Target

Photo: Yes to
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Charlotte Tilbury Naughty & Nice Magic Box
Charlotte Tilbury Naughty & Nice Magic Box

Share the gift of Charlotte’s award-winning and most loved items with this box of treasures. The advent calendar includes: Magic Cream, Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Multi-Miracle Glow, Take It All Off, Supermodel Body, WonderGlow, Eyes to Mesmerize in Jean, Rock N’ Kohl in Amber Moon, Full Fat Lashes, Colour Chameleon in Mesmerizing Mink, Lip Lustre in Unleash Me, and Matte Revolution in Walk of Shame.

$200; at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Clarisonic Mia 2 & IT Cosmetics Confidence Holiday Gift Set
Clarisonic Mia 2 & IT Cosmetics Confidence Holiday Gift Set

Talk about a match made in heaven. This duo is set to give smooth and radiant skin long after the holidays are over.

$169; at Ulta

Photo: Clarisonic
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Carolina Herrera 3-Pc. Good Girl Gift Set
Carolina Herrera 3-Pc. Good Girl Gift Set

Simply put, this is for the lady who knows how to have a good time.

$120; Macy's

Photo: Carolina Herrera
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Malin and Gotez Cannabis Hand Wash + Votive Set
Malin and Gotez Cannabis Hand Wash + Votive Set

For your cannabis loving friend who can't seem to get away from the evocative plant.

$35; at Bloomingdales

Photo: Malin and Gotez
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing

We guarantee she'll love this collection of cult-faves.

$90; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush

This straightening brush has 10k loves on Sephora and for good reason. It cuts down on styling time while increasing shine and locking in moisture. We're sold and you will be, too.

$120; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | On My OUAI Kit
On My OUAI Kit

You'll be tempted to carry this tote everywhere you go for the remainder of 2017 and well into 2018.

$40; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Sephora Favorites Superstar Kit
Sephora Favorites Superstar Kit

Let's cut to the chase. This holiday staple is all you need to get through the winter.

$75; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | DryBar Buttercup Fully Loaded
DryBar Buttercup Fully Loaded

Buttercup Blow Dryer dries hair up to 20 percent faster, Lil' Lemon Drop is a great detangling brush in a mini-size so that you can take it anywhere, and Hold Me Hair Clips section hair perfectly. Consider this set a holiday miracle.

$199; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Arbonne RE9 Men Grooming Kit
Arbonne RE9 Men Grooming Kit
Tired of your man stealing your soaps? Get him this kit and you'll never have that problem again.

$75; at Arbonne

Photo: Arbonne
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | NuMe Stealth Dryer
NuMe Stealth Dryer

Generally speaking, most women stick with their favorite hair dryer and never make a change. But what if we told you this tool offers high-efficiency output with less noise and more power? Yup, we're buying several, too.

$249; at NuMe

Photo: NuMe
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | OGX Kandee Johnson Limited-Edition Set
OGX Kandee Johnson Limited-Edition Candy Gumdrop Shampoo & Conditioner

You won't want to wait until December to give this gift. A sugar-and-spice inspired line of three shampoo and conditioner duos is exactly what you need to kick off your holiday season.

$7.99; at Ulta

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Drunk Elephant The Littles
Drunk Elephant The Littles

Dryness. Uneven skin tone. Large pores. If you suffer from any one of those issues, this kit is your new bestie.

$90; Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Sparitual Earl Grey Teatox Sugar Scrub
Sparitual Earl Grey Teatox Sugar Scrub

We're obsessed with scrubs and this activated charcoal and tea leaf scrub gets the job done every. single. time.

$55; at Sparitual

Photo: Sparitual
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Miracle Workers Super Curly Edition
Miracle Workers Super Curly Edition

All the hydration and moisture curly girls crave are packaged in this 5-piece kit.

$48; at Devacurl

Photo: Devacurl
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo Duo
Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo Duo

Can a girl ever have too much dry shampoo? Nope!

$22; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | ghd Classic 1" Purple Styler Bundle
ghd Classic 1" Purple Styler Bundle

Whether she has straight, wavy, curly, coiled, or tightly coiled hair, she'll love the easy of straightening her hair with this attention-getting purple styler.

$169; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Atelier Cologne Perfume Wardrobe
Atelier Cologne Perfume Wardrobe

Eight fragrances to suit every look and mood.

$42; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Holiday 2017 Beauty Products | Clinique Honey, Honey Ornament Set
Clinique Honey, Honey Ornament Set

We're dubbing 2017 as the year of lipsticks and this sheer duo has two of our biggest obsessions: deep color and high gloss.

$12; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

