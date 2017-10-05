50 Beauty Products That Will Sell Out Fast This Holiday Season

Each year, we’re bombarded with a slew of beauty products for the holidays. Everything claims to be a must-have, but the reality is, some are good. Some are really good. And others are just plain horrible. Thankfully, stores are offering goodies a little earlier each year.
The bad news is, the epic ones sell out super-fast, leaving you to gift friends with so-so candle sets and gift cards they’ll never use.
In an effort to get a head start and point you in the right direction, we’ve dug through and assembled ones that’ll keep giving long after the holiday season. Take a look and shop your favorites.
Apa Beauty Sonic White Toothbrush
There are a million fancy toothbrushes on the market, but this one is different. Its sonic technology delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, and it's pretty enough to display on your vanity. Now that's one hell of a brush.
$250; at ApaBeauty.com
Photo:
Apa Beauty
Chantecaille Touch-Up Essentials
Let's be real for a second: When you think of the perfect beauty toolkit for a quick touch-up, we guarantee mascara, lip gloss, and makeup remover comes to mind. Gift your bestie this set so she can quickly refresh her look on-the-go.
$78; at Space NK
Photo:
Space NK
Diptyque 3 Candles Gift Set
You want to give this set to your least festive friend. One whiff of any of these candles (the frosted forest is our fave) and she'll be decking the halls in no time.
$105; at Space NK
Photo:
Diptyque
MAC Cosmetics Snowball Mini Brush Kit
This brush set may be mini, but it gets the job done in a major way. We're adding this to our must-have list, too.
$30; at MAC Cosmetics
Photo:
MAC
NARS The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
Finding a lipstick set you'll use is tough. Most are too shimmery, too matte or offer colors you'll never use. But, this set is a winner. Featuring four shades, (two new, limited-edition and two existing) and sealed with a golden kiss bag, you'll want to use this for every mistletoe moment.
$49; at NARS Cosmetics
Photo:
NARS Cosmetics
Fig + Yarrow Facial Care Kit
The perfect intro for the skin care newbie.
$76; at Fig + Yarrow
Photo:
Fig + Yarrow
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 Limited Edition Adorned with Swarovski Crystals
Raise your hand if you know a girl who would kill to look like a Victoria’s Secret model. Get this for her STAT!
$250; at Nordstrom
Photo:
The Beachwaver Co.
Grown Alchemist Hand Wash & Hand Cream Twin Set
Basic soap and lotion sets are dead. Upgrade your bathroom or kitchen area with a sophisticated scent.
$60; at David Pirrotta
Photo:
Grown Alchemist
Phyto Mix & Mask Hair Trio
Watch your hair seemingly play magic tricks on you as it transforms from weak and brittle to hydrated, volumized and shiny.
$29; at Dermstore
Photo:
Phyto USA
Ole Henriksen Little Wonders
Scratch off all the besties on your list who love to indulge in antiaging serums that help brighten, firm skin, and deliver all-day hydration with vitamin C and collagen. This one is a charm.
$72; at Sephora
Photo:
Ole Henriksen
Make Up For Ever Lustrous Blush Palette
Four highlighters, four blushes, and four contour shades across matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes. Need we say more?
$150; at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
Tatcha Infinite Joy Collection
The "I don't wear makeup" girl will love this six daily full-size essential collection that promises polished, supple skin.
$500; at Tatcha
Photo:
Tatcha
Dermalogica Age Smart Daily Defenders
Honestly, if this trio containing Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50, Skin Resurfacing Cleanser, and Antioxidant Hydramist doesn't give you smooth, bright skin, we're not sure what will.
$69; at Dermalogica
Photo:
Dermalogica
Elizabeth and James Find Your Nirvana Rollerball Set
The two newest Elizabeth and James Nirvana fragrances— Amethyst and French Grey—were created to celebrate moments of intimacy and individuality. Sounds like a perfect recipe for the holiday season.
$28; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Duo
The soft peony, citrus, and tuberose blend is an instant hit for any special lady.
$22; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Oribe Côte d'Azur Body Collection
Spoil the beauty lover on your list with two full-size luxurious bath essentials and travel size of Oribe's signature fragrance.
$110; at Space NK
Photo:
Oribe
Nyakio The Cold-Press Oils Discovery Kit
These fast-absorbing oils target signs of aging such as wrinkles, loss of firmness, dullness, and dehydration. Best of all—they're the perfect size for holiday travel.
$19; at Ulta
Photo:
Nyakio
The Briogeo Ultimate Hair Goals Holiday Kit
Nancy Twine left behind a successful Wall Street career to pursue her passion as a natural beauty entrepreneur and birth Briogeo. Anyone with an interest in entrepreneurship (and awesome hair) will appreciate this must-have.
$39; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Beautyblender Blender For All Seasons
The perfect stocking stuffer that's sure to be a hit.
$65; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
BrushCraft by Artis: The New Classics
Speaking of brushes, every beauty girl knows that Artis brushes are like the Mercedes-Benz of makeup brushes. Translation: They are super expensive. Thankfully the brand heard our cry and are now offering brushes for less. Start your collection with this set of 7 pieces.
$100; at BrushCraft as of November 9
Photo:
Artis
Kindred Skincare Co. Cleanse Core Set
Save her the dreadful trip to the skin care counter, and gift her everything she needs for clean, hydrated skin.
$153; at Kindred Skincare Co.
Photo:
Kindred Skincare Co.
Soapwalla Lavender Love Gift Set
Give her the gift of pampering (at home no less) with this vegan and lavender-scented skin care set that smells too good to be true.
$56; at Soapwalla Kitchen
Photo:
Soapwalla Kitchen
MAC Cosmetics Snowball Eye Compact in Gold
You'll have to wait until Oct. 19 to score this festive compact, but trust us, it will sell out super fast.
$30; at MAC Cosmetics
Photo:
MAC
R+Co Day and Night Set
Save this one for the blow-out queen who's #1 goal in life is to have sleek, shiny hair. She'll also be just as excited to get her hands on the stylish canvas bag.
$33; at Space NK
Photo:
R+Co
Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar
Behind each numbered window lies one of the brand’s most popular products, including bath oils and salts, body products, facial skincare, hair care and of course, festive teas.
$178; at Susanne Kaufmann
Photo:
Susanne Kaufmann
Space NK Holiday Heroes Gold Edition
We love this set because it has a little bit of everything: skin care, makeup, and hair care products that are all cult favorites or best sellers.
$99; at Space NK
Photo:
Space NK
Stowaway Cosmetics The Classic Beauty
The classic lady who has everything can't deny that this mix of classic red lipstick, a natural blush, and eye makeup will make her an instant standout at any 2018 party.
$49; at Stowaway Cosmetics
Photo:
Stowaway Cosmetics
Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Colors
For glam girls who have the money (and time), this 50-piece lipstick set is the best specially treated pigments money can buy. The mix of 25 clutch-sized sheer lipsticks and 25 ultra-rich lip color are housed in a black lacquered Tom Ford case, in a mahogany-colored box. Daaaaamn.
$1,980 for the set, $36 each; at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Tom Ford
Tata Harper Winter Wonders
Not many brands can say they create 100% natural and nontoxic luxury skincare on a family farm. But Tata Harper can and its highly effective ingredients prove women don't have to compromise health for beauty. Show your bestie you care with this collection of must-haves.
$125; at Space NK
Photo:
Space NK
Valentino Uomo Holiday Gift Set
Guys can be so picky when it comes to fragrances, but let him get a whiff of this and he'll instantly fall in love.
$103; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Valentino
Yes to Ultimate Mask
Having a set of five masks that even skin tone, and offer a glow for under $10 is unheard of. Buy this pack (and a few more) and stuff a mask into each stocking on your list.
$9.99; at Target
Photo:
Yes to
Charlotte Tilbury Naughty & Nice Magic Box
Share the gift of Charlotte’s award-winning and most loved items with this box of treasures. The advent calendar includes: Magic Cream, Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Multi-Miracle Glow, Take It All Off, Supermodel Body, WonderGlow, Eyes to Mesmerize in Jean, Rock N’ Kohl in Amber Moon, Full Fat Lashes, Colour Chameleon in Mesmerizing Mink, Lip Lustre in Unleash Me, and Matte Revolution in Walk of Shame.
$200; at Charlotte Tilbury
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Clarisonic Mia 2 & IT Cosmetics Confidence Holiday Gift Set
Talk about a match made in heaven. This duo is set to give smooth and radiant skin long after the holidays are over.
$169; at Ulta
Photo:
Clarisonic
Carolina Herrera 3-Pc. Good Girl Gift Set
Simply put, this is for the lady who knows how to have a good time.
$120; Macy's
Photo:
Carolina Herrera
Malin and Gotez Cannabis Hand Wash + Votive Set
For your cannabis loving friend who can't seem to get away from the evocative plant.
$35; at Bloomingdales
Photo:
Malin and Gotez
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing
We guarantee she'll love this collection of cult-faves.
$90; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
This straightening brush has 10k loves on Sephora and for good reason. It cuts down on styling time while increasing shine and locking in moisture. We're sold and you will be, too.
$120; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
On My OUAI Kit
You'll be tempted to carry this tote everywhere you go for the remainder of 2017 and well into 2018.
$40; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Superstar Kit
Let's cut to the chase. This holiday staple is all you need to get through the winter.
$75; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
DryBar Buttercup Fully Loaded
Buttercup Blow Dryer dries hair up to 20 percent faster, Lil' Lemon Drop is a great detangling brush in a mini-size so that you can take it anywhere, and Hold Me Hair Clips section hair perfectly. Consider this set a holiday miracle.
$199; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Arbonne RE9 Men Grooming Kit
Tired of your man stealing your soaps? Get him this kit and you'll never have that problem again.
$75; at Arbonne
Photo:
Arbonne
NuMe Stealth Dryer
Generally speaking, most women stick with their favorite hair dryer and never make a change. But what if we told you this tool offers high-efficiency output with less noise and more power? Yup, we're buying several, too.
$249; at NuMe
Photo:
NuMe
OGX Kandee Johnson Limited-Edition Candy Gumdrop Shampoo & Conditioner
You won't want to wait until December to give this gift. A sugar-and-spice inspired line of three shampoo and conditioner duos is exactly what you need to kick off your holiday season.
$7.99; at Ulta
Photo:
OGX
Drunk Elephant The Littles
Dryness. Uneven skin tone. Large pores. If you suffer from any one of those issues, this kit is your new bestie.
$90; Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Sparitual Earl Grey Teatox Sugar Scrub
We're obsessed with scrubs and this activated charcoal and tea leaf scrub gets the job done every. single. time.
$55; at Sparitual
Photo:
Sparitual
Miracle Workers Super Curly Edition
All the hydration and moisture curly girls crave are packaged in this 5-piece kit.
$48; at Devacurl
Photo:
Devacurl
Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo Duo
Can a girl ever have too much dry shampoo? Nope!
$22; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
ghd Classic 1" Purple Styler Bundle
Whether she has straight, wavy, curly, coiled, or tightly coiled hair, she'll love the easy of straightening her hair with this attention-getting purple styler.
$169; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Atelier Cologne Perfume Wardrobe
Eight fragrances to suit every look and mood.
$42; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Clinique Honey, Honey Ornament Set
We're dubbing 2017 as the year of lipsticks and this sheer duo has two of our biggest obsessions: deep color and high gloss.
$12; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora