The Absolute 9 Best Facial Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

Photo: ImaxTree

I think one of my favorite things in the world is slathering on a creamy, soothing moisturizer after I’ve washed my face. Seriously, whether I’m applying makeup over it and starting my day or crawling into bed at night, a solid moisturizer is just a non-negotiable for me. But considering a new product claiming to be the best facial moisturizer in all the land works its way into the market every second, it’s hard to sift through the duds and find formulas that agree with my complexion and don’t melt off my face the second I come into contact with heat (and in my air conditioner-less apartment, that’s a constant).

So lucky for you (and kind of unlucky for my skin—sorry face, I love you), my beauty obsession has lead me to test and try upwards of a billion formulas to find the perfect, most-hydrating facial moisturizers to rely on this summer. Yep, I’m talking about lightweight formulas for morning and night that soothe dry, blah skin without inducing a heat flash. Click through for the nine best facial moisturizers for each and every skin type—even acne-prone and irritated, sunburnt skin.

Skin Moisturizers-Shiseido Waso Quick Matte Moisturizer Oil-Free
To mattify naturally oily skin...

Shiseido Waso Quick Matte Moisturizer Oil-Free, $38; at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
Skin Moisturizers-Fresh Vitamin Nectar Moisture Glow Face Cream
To brighten dull, blah skin...

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Moisture Glow Face Cream, $42; at Fresh

 

Photo: Fresh
Skin Moisturizers-Grown Alchemist Tinted Hydra-Repair Day Cream: Camellia & Geranium Blossom
For hydration and a touch of sun-less color...

Grown Alchemist Tinted Hydra-Repair Day Cream, $49; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Grown Alchemist
Skin Moisturizers-Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer
To plump skin and minimize fine lines...

Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer, $48; at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
Skin Moisturizers-Mario Badescu Aloe Moisturizer SPF 15
To soothe angry, sunburnt skin...

Mario Badescu Aloe Moisturizer SPF 15, $24; at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
Skin Moisturizers-Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Essential Moisturizer
To blast super-dry skin with lightweight, but heavy-duty moisture...

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Essential Moisturizer, $33; at Target

Photo: Missha
Skin Moisturizers-Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Moisturizer for Normal to Dry Skin
To gently reduce redness and irritation...

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Moisturizer for Normal to Dry Skin, $29; at Paula’s Choice

Photo: Paula’s Choice
Skin Moisturizers-Skinrx Lab MadeCera Cream
To protect sensitive, easily-irritated skin...

Skinrx Lab MadeCera Cream, $36; at Ulta

Photo: Skinrx Lab
Skin Moisturizers-Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Daily Balancing Moisturizer Lotion
To keep zits and blackheads at bay...

Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Daily Balancing Moisturizer Lotion, $14.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Yes to Tomatoes Clear
Skin Moisturizers-brown hair nice skin
Photo: ImaxTree

